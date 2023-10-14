Samsung Galaxy F32 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F32 Samsung Galaxy F32 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,290 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB

Samsung Galaxy F32 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Battery 6000 mAh Battery Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 411 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v6

Screen Size 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

Display Type Super AMOLED General Launch Date September 4, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Samsung Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Graphics Adreno 618 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

