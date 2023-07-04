 Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹15,990
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
3300 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 3300 mAh
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS
  • No
  • F1.9
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F1.9
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Black, Gold, White
  • 76 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 151.7 mm
  • 169 grams
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 72.16 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • No
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 267 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
General
  • May 9, 2016 (Official)
  • No
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Galaxy J7 (2016)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, RDS
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • 28 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T830 MP2
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Up to 10.8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 in India?

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 price in India at 13,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J7 2016?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J7 2016?

What is the Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy J7 2016