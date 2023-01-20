 Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    13 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    amazon
    ₹ 12,999 M.R.P. ₹19,900
    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 3300 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 13 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.9
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F1.9
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • Black, Gold
    • 170 grams
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 75 mm
    • 151.7 mm
    • 8 mm
    Display
    • 73.13 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    General
    • March 23, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy J7 Prime 2
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.607 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-T830
    • 3 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Samsung Pay mini
    • Front
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2