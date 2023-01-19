 Samsung Galaxy M11 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34898/heroimage/138449-v3-samsung-galaxy-m11-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34898/images/Design/138449-v3-samsung-galaxy-m11-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34898/images/Design/138449-v3-samsung-galaxy-m11-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34898/images/Design/138449-v3-samsung-galaxy-m11-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34898/images/Design/138449-v3-samsung-galaxy-m11-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,990 M.R.P. ₹12,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB is Rs.10,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB is Rs.10,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 76.3 mm
    • 161.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Metallic Blue, Violet
    • 197 grams
    • 9 mm
    Display
    • 268 ppi
    • 81.47 %
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Galaxy M11 64GB
    • Samsung One UI
    • June 2, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.48 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • 14 nm
    • Adreno 506
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 49.5 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M11 64Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M11 64Gb price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M11 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M11 64Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M11 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M11 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy M11 64gb