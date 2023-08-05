Samsung Galaxy M16 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M16 Samsung Galaxy M16 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Cortex A55) Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M16 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)

Battery 7000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 35W

Type Li-Polymer

User Replaceable No

Capacity 7000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Front Camera Physical Aperture F2

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.8

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Screen Size 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels

Screen To Body Ratio Claimed By The Brand 81.5 %

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD General Model Galaxy M16

Launch Date August 25, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Network 5G: Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Operating System Android v14 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM 8 GB

Processor Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Cortex A55)

Processor Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Mali-G78 MP14

Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100

Architecture 64 bit Smart TV Features Camera 64MP + 13MP + 2MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

