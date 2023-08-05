 Samsung Galaxy M16 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M16

Samsung Galaxy M16 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Cortex A55) Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹16,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
7000 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M16 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
  • 7000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 7000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • F2
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 32 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 392 ppi
  • 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 81.5 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Galaxy M16
  • August 25, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v14
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Cortex A55)
  • 5 nm
  • Mali-G78 MP14
  • Samsung Exynos 2100
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 13MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy M16