 Samsung Galaxy M30 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33552/heroimage/133136-v3-samsung-galaxy-m30-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33552/images/Design/133136-v3-samsung-galaxy-m30-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33552/images/Design/133136-v3-samsung-galaxy-m30-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33552/images/Design/133136-v3-samsung-galaxy-m30-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33552/images/Design/133136-v3-samsung-galaxy-m30-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 17,249 M.R.P. ₹19,590
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB is Rs.17,249 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB is Rs.17,249 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 31 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 31 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.9
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Gradation Black, Gradation Blue
    • 8.4 mm
    • 159 mm
    • 75.1 mm
    • 174 grams
    Display
    • 85.19 %
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 394 ppi
    • 90 %
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • March 7, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy M30 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.409 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
    • 14 nm
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M30 128Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128Gb price in India at 17,390 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M30 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M30 128Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M30 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M30 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy M30 128gb