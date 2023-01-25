 Samsung Galaxy M30s 128gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M30s 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M30s 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    ₹ 15,950 M.R.P. ₹19,590
    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
    • 04h 54m 37s
    • Yes
    • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 159 mm
    • Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, Pearl White
    • 75.1 mm
    • 188 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • No
    • 91 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 84.02 %
    • 403 ppi
    • 420 nits
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • September 18, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy M30s 128GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.486 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 107 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy M30s 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M30S 128Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M30S 128Gb price in India at 15,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M30S 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M30S 128Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M30S 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M30S 128Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 128gb