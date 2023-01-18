 Samsung Galaxy M30s 4gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    amazon
    ₹ 14,499 M.R.P. ₹18,490
    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 04h 54m 37s
    • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, Pearl White
    • 75.1 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 159 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 420 nits
    • 91 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 84.02 %
    • 403 ppi
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Samsung One UI
    • March 20, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.486 W/kg
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    • 22.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M30S 4Gb Ram in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M30S 4Gb Ram price in India at 15,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M30S 4Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M30S 4Gb Ram?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M30S 4Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M30S 4Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy M30s 4gb Ram