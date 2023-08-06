 Samsung Galaxy M31 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB

Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹15,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 02h 01m 08s
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor RS
  • Single
  • No
  • F1.8
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • F2.0
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • No
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Black, Blue
  • 159.2 mm
  • 191 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.9 mm
  • 75.1 mm
Display
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 83.92 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes with notch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 403 ppi
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Samsung One UI
  • April 6, 2020 (Official)
  • Galaxy M31 128GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.383 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 6 GB
  • 26.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • LPDDR4X
  • 10 nm
  • Mali-G72 MP3
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 108 GB
Samsung Galaxy M31 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M31 128Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy M31 128Gb price in India at 19,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M31 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M31 128Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M31 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M31 128Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M31 128gb