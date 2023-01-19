 Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M51

    Samsung Galaxy M51 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 7000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M51 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M51 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    7000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Samsung Galaxy M51 Summary

    Samsung Galaxy M51 was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with an immersive display, quad-rear camera configuration, powerful processor and a massive battery, supporting reverse charging technology and fast charging. Samsung One UI 2.1 runs on top of Android 10 in Samsung Galaxy M51. The smartphone is around 9.5mm thick and weighs around 213g. It is available in two colour variants: Celestial Black and Electric Blue.

    Price

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for its 6+128 GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 26,999.

    Storage

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a LPDDR4x RAM and has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be extended to 512GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) Infinity-O sAMOLED plus display. The display is 6.7 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone's display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa Core (2.2 GHz Dual Core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and an Adreno 618 GPU. It's made using a smaller 8nm production method, which saves power.

    Camera

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture size, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture size, 5 MP depth camera and a 5 MP Macro lens. On the front, It has a 32 MP Sony IMX616 sensor for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture. 8x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the rear camera configuration.

    Battery

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 7000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Vivo Y33s are amongst Samsung Galaxy M51s' top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 supports 4G, 3G, 2G, 3.5mm jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC, and FM radio. A fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope are amongst the phone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-m/galaxy-m51-black-128gb-sm-m515fzkeins/#benefits https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-m51-price-in-india-96791%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M51 is Rs.19,949 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M51 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 7000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 01h 56m 33s
    • Li-ion
    • 7000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • F1.8
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • 213 grams
    • 163.9 mm
    • Celestial Black, Electric Blue
    • 76.3 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 86.66 %
    • 60 Hz
    • 420 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 91 %
    • 393 ppi
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • September 17, 2020 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy M51
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.381 W/kg
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 23.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy M51 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M51 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India at 19,649 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 7000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M51?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M51?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M51 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M51 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M51