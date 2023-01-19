Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Summary

Samsung Galaxy M51 was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with an immersive display, quad-rear camera configuration, powerful processor and a massive battery, supporting reverse charging technology and fast charging. Samsung One UI 2.1 runs on top of Android 10 in Samsung Galaxy M51. The smartphone is around 9.5mm thick and weighs around 213g. It is available in two colour variants: Celestial Black and Electric Blue.



Price



The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for its 6+128 GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 26,999.



Storage



The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a LPDDR4x RAM and has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be extended to 512GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) Infinity-O sAMOLED plus display. The display is 6.7 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone's display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa Core (2.2 GHz Dual Core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and an Adreno 618 GPU. It's made using a smaller 8nm production method, which saves power.



Camera



The Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture size, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture size, 5 MP depth camera and a 5 MP Macro lens. On the front, It has a 32 MP Sony IMX616 sensor for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture. 8x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the rear camera configuration.



Battery



The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 7000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Vivo Y33s are amongst Samsung Galaxy M51s' top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Samsung Galaxy M51 supports 4G, 3G, 2G, 3.5mm jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC, and FM radio. A fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope are amongst the phone's sensors.



