Samsung Galaxy On Nxt - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 16,059 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹16,059
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
13 MP
8 MP
3300 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt in India is Rs. 16,059.  This is the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt in India is Rs. 16,059.  This is the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 3300 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 3300 mAh
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
Design
  • 8.0 mm
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 75 mm
  • 151.7 mm
  • Black, Gold
  • 167 grams
Display
  • 16:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 73.13 %
  • 401 ppi
  • TFT
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
General
  • October 20, 2016 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 0.646 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Mali-T830 MP2
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 24.6 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt price in India at 14,859 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy On Nxt? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy On Nxt? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Samsung Galaxy On Nxt