Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512gb Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 91,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹91,900
512 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
10 MP + 8 MP
4100 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4100 mAh
  • 10 MP + 8 MP
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • 4100 mAh
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • F1.5
  • Dual
  • 10 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 8 MP, Depth Camera(22 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • S5K2L4, ISOCELL Plus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.9
Design
  • Ceramic Black
  • 7.8 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Dust proof
  • 198 grams
  • 74.1 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 157.6 mm
Display
  • 19:9
  • 526 ppi
  • 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 87.11 %
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60 Hz
General
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • March 8, 2019 (Official)
  • Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 1.060 W/kg
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G76 MP12
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 512 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Samsung Videos

Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512Gb price in India at 91,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512gb