 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is Rs.43,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Full Specifications

    Camera
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • ISO-CELL
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 186 grams
    • 8.1 mm
    • Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue
    • 162.5 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 393 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 88.22 %
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    General
    • Galaxy S10 Lite
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    • January 23, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.279 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • 19.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 640
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 105 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India at 39,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite