Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now with free delivery.