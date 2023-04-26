 Samsung Z1 Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Samsung Z1

Samsung Z1 is a Tizen v2.3 phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 3.1 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Z1 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Z1 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Key Specs
₹5,990
4 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
3.1 MP
0.3 MP
1500 mAh
Tizen v2.3
Samsung Z1 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 1500 mAh
  • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • 640x480 @ 15 fps
  • No
  • 0.3 MP Front Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
  • No
  • No
  • 2032 x 1520 Pixels
Design
  • Black, Red, White
  • 120.4 mm
  • 112 grams
  • 63.2 mm
  • 9.7 mm
Display
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 59.85 %
  • 233 ppi
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 16M
  • 480 x 800 pixels
General
  • Samsung
  • No
  • January 14, 2015 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Z1
  • Tizen v2.3
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GA, AAC, AMR, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, OGG, WAV
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, M4V, MKV, MPEG4
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, M4V, MKV, MPEG4
  • Yes
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • No
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Head: 0.54 W/kg, Body: 0.9 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Wi-Fi Direct
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 768 MB
  • Mali-400
  • Spreadtrum SC7727S
  • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 3.1 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Yes, MIDP 1.0
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Accelerometer
  • Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • No
Samsung Z1 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Z1 in India?

Samsung Z1 price in India at 3,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.1 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7727S; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Z1?

How many colors are available in Samsung Z1?

What is the Samsung Z1 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Z1 Waterproof?

    Samsung Z1