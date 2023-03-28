 Snexian Rock 310 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Snexian Rock 310 is a phone, available price is Rs 699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock 310 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock 310 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹699
1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
0.3 MP
1000 mAh
Key Specs
₹699
1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
0.3 MP
1000 mAh
See full specifications
Snexian Rock 310 Price in India

Snexian Rock 310 price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Snexian Rock 310 is Rs.699 on amazon.in.

Snexian Rock 310 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 1000 mAh
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
Battery
  • 1000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • No
Design
  • Blue, Green, Orange, Yellow
Display
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • TFT
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
  • 116 ppi
General
  • Rock 310
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Snexian
  • March 22, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Torch Light
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Snexian Rock 310