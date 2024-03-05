Snexian Rock Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Snexian Rock Pro is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock Pro from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock Pro now with free delivery.
Gold
Purple
32 MB
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
2.4 inches
Battery
3000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Snexian Rock Pro Price in India
The starting price for the Snexian Rock Pro in India is Rs. 1,299. This is the Snexian Rock Pro base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple.
Snexian All-New Rock PRO Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4" Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Gold
₹1,999
₹1,299
₹1,999
₹1,299
Snexian All-New Rock PRO Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4" Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Purple
₹1,999
₹1,299
₹1,999
₹1,299
