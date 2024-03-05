 Snexian Rock Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SnexianRockPro_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
SnexianRockPro_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39689/heroimage/160857-v1-snexian-rock-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianRockPro_2
Release date : 05 Mar 2024

Snexian Rock Pro

Snexian Rock Pro is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock Pro from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock Pro now with free delivery.
Gold Purple
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

3000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Snexian Rock Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Rock Pro in India is Rs. 1,299.  This is the Snexian Rock Pro base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple.

Snexian Rock Pro

Gold, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
35% off

Snexian All-New Rock PRO Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4 Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Gold

Snexian All-New Rock PRO Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4" Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Gold
₹1,999 ₹1,299
Buy Now
35% off

Snexian All-New Rock PRO Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4 Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Purple

Snexian All-New Rock PRO Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4" Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Purple
₹1,999 ₹1,299
Buy Now
35% off

Snexian All-New Rock ACE Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4 Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Gold

Snexian All-New Rock ACE Sleek & Stylish Triple Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4" Big Display |Sleek Design|BT Dialer| Voice Changer |Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Gold
₹1,999 ₹1,299
Buy Now

Snexian Rock Pro Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Colours

    Gold, Purple

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    March 5, 2024 (Official)

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Snexian Rock Pro