Snexian Rock Z - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Snexian Rock Z is a phone, available price is Rs 2,390 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock Z from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock Z now with free delivery.
Black
Gold
Purple
Silver
32 MB
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
2.4 inches
Battery
3000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Snexian Rock Z Price in India
The starting price for the Snexian Rock Z in India is Rs. 2,390. This is the Snexian Rock Z base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold, Purple and Silver.
Snexian Rock Z
Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
SHIVANSH Snexian Rock Z
SHIVANSH Snexian Rock Z (Silver) Dual Sim Phone
Snexian Rock Z
Snexian Rock Z (Gold) Dual Sim Phone
Snexian All-New Rock Z Flip Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4 Display |Flip|Fold| Call & SMS Indicator |Crystal Back Panel|BT Dialer|Voice Changer |Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Black
Snexian All-New Rock Z Flip Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.4" Display |Flip|Fold| Call & SMS Indicator |Crystal Back Panel|BT Dialer|Voice Changer |Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone| Black