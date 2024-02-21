 Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 19,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255 Processor , 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V from HT Tech. Buy Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹19,299
1 GB
3.7 inches (9.4 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255
5 MP
0.3 MP
1500 mAh
Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
512 MB
Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V Price in India

The starting price for the Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V in India is Rs. 19,299.  This is the Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V base model with 512 MB RAM and 1 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White. ...Read More

(512 MB RAM,1 GB Storage) - White
Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo V Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Front Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255

  • Display

    3.7 inches (9.4 cm)

  • Battery

    1500 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    5 MP

Battery

  • Standby time

    Up to 400(3G) / Up to 430(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 7(3G) / Up to 6.91(2G)

  • Capacity

    1500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Smile detection Digital image stabilization

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

Design

  • Weight

    126 grams

  • Thickness

    13 mm

  • Height

    116 mm

  • Width

    57 mm

  • Colours

    White

Display

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    57.04 %

  • Screen Size

    3.7 inches (9.4 cm)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

General

  • Brand

    Sony

  • Operating System

    Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)

  • Launch Date

    October 31, 2011

Multimedia

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, RDS

  • FM Radio

    Yes, RDS

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM 1

    3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v2.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    , GSM

Performance

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255

  • CPU

    Single core, 1 GHz

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 205

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Storage

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    1 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
