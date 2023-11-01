 Sony Xperia L5 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Sony Xperia L5

Sony Xperia L5 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 61,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹61,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
MediaTek Helio P35
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
10 MP
4000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Sony Xperia L5 Price in India

The starting price for the Sony Xperia L5 in India is Rs. 61,990.  This is the Sony Xperia L5 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Sony Xperia L5

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Sony Xperia L5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 10 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio P35
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 10 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 21:9
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • Sony
  • October 23, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 64 GB
More from Sony
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Luminous Chrome, Deep Sea Black
Add to compare
₹ 59,990
Check Details
Sony Xperia C4 Dual
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White, Mint
Add to compare
₹ 23,499
Check Details
Sony Xperia L5 Competitors
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Lime
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 74,999
₹89,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
Add to compare
₹ 65,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S22
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Black
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 54,999
₹85,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 10 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 51,990
₹66,999
Buy Now

The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Sony Xperia L5 News

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Top 5 flagship smartphones to buy: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
01 Nov 2023
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get a BIG camera upgrade; Know what’s coming
01 Nov 2023
iQOO 11 5G
iQOO 12 Pro Geekbench tests revealed! Check what we know so far
01 Nov 2023
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.
Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know
01 Nov 2023
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 Pro models tipped to feature haptic Action button and new Capture Button
01 Nov 2023
Live Activities
On iPhone 15, know how to view Live Activities in the Dynamic Island
31 Oct 2023
TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
    Sony Xperia L5