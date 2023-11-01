Sony Xperia L5 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Sony Xperia L5 Sony Xperia L5 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 61,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹61,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 10 MP Battery 4000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Sony Xperia L5 Price in India The starting price for the Sony Xperia L5 in India is Rs. 61,990. This is the Sony Xperia L5 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Sony Xperia L5 in India is Rs. 61,990. This is the Sony Xperia L5 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Sony Xperia L5 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Sony Xperia L5 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 10 MP

Battery 4000 mAh

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 10 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 424 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Aspect Ratio 21:9

Screen Size 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Brand Sony

Launch Date October 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio P35

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Sony Sony Xperia XZ Premium (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Luminous Chrome, Deep Sea Black Add to compare Add to compare Sony Xperia C4 Dual (2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White, Mint Add to compare Add to compare Sony Mobiles