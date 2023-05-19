Best deal! Get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at THIS amazing price

The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, a dual-camera system and an A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 mini has a number of features that are similar to the other iPhone 12 models, including 5G connectivity, Ceramic Shield, and MagSafe. However, it is the smallest of the four models, making it a good option for people who want a compact iPhone. If you've been looking to purchase the Apple iPhone 12 mini , then we've found a great deal for you.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Discount

The base 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, it can be yours for as low as Rs. 20999 courtesy of Flipkart's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Firstly, Flipkart is offering a huge initial 14 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 12 mini. After the discount, the Apple iPhone mini smartphone is available for just Rs. 50999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Apple iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple iphone 12 Mini Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer on the Apple iPhone Mini. You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the price of the Apple iPhone Mini if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for as low as 20999!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. Unless you have a relatively new phone, from a good brand, and perfect working condition, you are unlikely to get the full exchange value.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Bank Offers

Apart from that, customers can get a flat 10 percent off on DBS Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, Flipkart is also offering a gift card worth up to Rs. 750 on signing up for Flipkart pay later.