Home Tech Best deal! Get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at THIS amazing price

Best deal! Get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at THIS amazing price

Planning to purchase the Apple iPhone 12 mini? We’ve found a great deal for you! Here’s how you can get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 19 2023, 18:31 IST
iPhone 12 Mini STEAL DEAL! Check out this excellent Flipkart offer
iPhone 12 Mini
1/5 The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is actually priced at Rs. 49,999, at a discount of 16 percent on Flipkart. However, there are other discount options available. (Apple)
iPhone 12 Mini
2/5 Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,500 off on the iPhone 13 Mini. However, you should note that the exchange discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Flipkart is also offering bank offers with the smartphone. (Bloomberg)
Apple iPhone 12 mini
3/5 Flipkart is also providing bank offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get 5 percent cashback on the iPhone 12 Mini using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Bank of Baroda Credit Card holders get Rs. 1,500 off on Credit Card Transactions. It is advisable to read all the terms and conditions before going through with this offer. (Apple)
iPhone 12 Mini
4/5 Freebies are also included with the iPhone 12 Mini. The freebies include a free 6 months Gaana Plus subscription. So, make sure to hurry and grab this amazing deal! (Apple)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 12 Mini Specifications: iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor, paired with a 2227mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a dual camera setup with two excellent 12 MP cameras. (Apple)
iPhone 12 Mini
View all Images
Grab the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at a lowest price on Flipkart. (Apple)

The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, a dual-camera system and an A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 mini has a number of features that are similar to the other iPhone 12 models, including 5G connectivity, Ceramic Shield, and MagSafe. However, it is the smallest of the four models, making it a good option for people who want a compact iPhone. If you've been looking to purchase the Apple iPhone 12 mini , then we've found a great deal for you.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Discount

The base 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, it can be yours for as low as Rs. 20999 courtesy of Flipkart's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Firstly, Flipkart is offering a huge initial 14 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 12 mini. After the discount, the Apple iPhone mini smartphone is available for just Rs. 50999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Apple iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple iphone 12 Mini Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer on the Apple iPhone Mini. You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the price of the Apple iPhone Mini if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for as low as 20999!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. Unless you have a relatively new phone, from a good brand, and perfect working condition, you are unlikely to get the full exchange value.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Bank Offers

Apart from that, customers can get a flat 10 percent off on DBS Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, Flipkart is also offering a gift card worth up to Rs. 750 on signing up for Flipkart pay later.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 May, 18:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets