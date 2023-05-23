Home Tech Microsoft Build 2023: When and where to watch; AI, WIndows 11, Bing on agenda

Microsoft Build 2023: When and where to watch; AI, WIndows 11, Bing on agenda

Microsoft Build 2023: Although only a limited number of individuals can attend the event in person, others can watch the presentation through live streaming on platforms such as micro-blogs and YouTube.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 15:12 IST
Microsoft Build 2023 will commence today at 9:13 PM IST. (REUTERS)

Following Google's recent hosting of its annual developer event, IO 2023, tech giant Microsoft is gearing up to host the Microsoft Build 2023 event. Unlike previous years, this edition will be an in-person gathering with limited attendees and is scheduled to take place until May 25. However, the event is not expected to generate major headlines, as its primary focus will be on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Microsoft's applications. Additionally, there may be some announcements regarding Bing and Windows 11.

Microsoft Build 2023: Where To Watch

While only a small number of people will be able to physically attend the event, the rest can watch the live stream of Build 2023 on YouTube. Microsoft Build 2023 will commence today at 9:13 PM IST, during which the company will share news and updates about its products and services. Similar to Google, Microsoft's emphasis is anticipated to be on AI.

Registration Process

To attend the event in person, individuals must register online and pay a significant fee of $1,525. For those interested in participating in the workshops, a separate registration process is required, along with a fee of $225.

Microsoft Build 2023: Expectations

According to rumours, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and 19 other speakers, including Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, are expected to make AI, Windows 11, and Bing announcements. The event will showcase the most recent breakthroughs in coding and app development, with the possibility of unveiling Visual Studio, which may have AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, Google has raised the bar by introducing an updated version of Bard AI, which is based on the PaLM 2 large language model and is capable of performing more complex tasks. Furthermore, Google has recently announced a range of new AI-powered features across its services, including Maps, Gmail, and Photos.

First Published Date: 23 May, 15:12 IST
