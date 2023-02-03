    Trending News

    3 WhatsApp hacks you need to try right now

    3 WhatsApp hacks you need to try right now

    If you’re a frequent WhatsApp user, then you must know these clever hacks which can help elevate your user experience.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 19:16 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    Check out the top 3 WhatsApp hacks you must try. (Bloomberg)

    Gone are the days of boring SMS and or struggling to send images via multimedia messages. WhatsApp has replaced SMS as the primary form of texting for millions of people. You've probably sent thousands if not lakhs of messages on WhatsApp but there are secret features buried just under the surface which can help elevate your user experience. Moreover, some of these features can do clever tricks, such as hide your online status, count the number of messages you've sent till date and more. So, check out 3 WhatsApp tricks you need to try.

    1. WhatsApp Avatar

    Your digital Avatar can finally be uploaded as a WhatsApp profile picture! You can now use these 3D virtual images of yourself on WhatsApp as your profile photo as well as choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions within the app. Moreover, you can customize your avatar with style enhancements including lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more.

    2. WhatsApp Stealth Mode

    Earlier, WhatsApp used to let users hide their Last Seen but nothing could be done about the ‘Online' status, but not anymore. Now you can enter stealth mode on WhatsApp by hiding your Online status. You can also select who can see your last seen status so that only the people you select will be able to see when you're online.

    3. WhatsApp Message Counter

    Want to know how many messages you've sent to a particular person till date? There's a feature for it as well! The Message Counter feature can count the storage space each chat is taking up, the number of messages and media you've sent till date, and more. The number of messages gets split into Sent and Received and it even works across devices so that you can keep a count of messages you've sent and received.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 19:16 IST
