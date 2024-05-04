 5 big things in AI that happened this week: Nvidia AI chatbot rolls out Gemma support, Apple opens new AI lab and more | Tech News
5 big things in AI that happened this week: Nvidia AI chatbot rolls out Gemma support, Apple opens new AI lab and more

AI roundup: Nvidia AI chatbot integrates new AI models, Apple has a secret AI research lab in Europe, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
May 04 2024, 07:00 IST
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Know what happened in the world of AI this week. (Pexels)

AI roundup: The first week of May has been a series of AI breakthroughs. Now that the week has ended, let's take a look at the top AI happenings such as Nvidia announcing the integration of Google's Gemma model for its AI chatbot, ChatRTX. In other news, a new report revealed that Apple has a secret AI lab in Europe. Know more about such AI news from this week.

  1. Nvidia AI chatbot supports several new AI models including Google's Gemma

Nvidia ChatRTX chatbot earlier supported Mistral or Llama 2 models. Now, it has announced the integration of several new AI models including Google's Gemma, ChatGLM3, and OpenAI's CLIP model. This enhancement will allow the chatbot to process photo searches. Additionally, it also announced the support for ChatGLM3 which is an open bilingual large language model, according to The Verge report.

2. Apple reportedly have a secret AI lab in Europe

Apple is rumoured to have a secretive AI lab in Europe which is reportedly very advanced and it may be developing ground-breaking artificial intelligence services. Professor Luc Van Gool from Swiss university ETH Zurich said that the research lab is named “Vision Lab.” The lab also includes two local AI start-ups FaceShift and Fashwell, helping the company develop advanced technologies, according to a 9To5Google report.

3. Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an AI-generated spokesperson

Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs unveiled Artificial Intelligence-based digital representative Victoria Shi. The spokesperson will be responsible for the dissemination of government-related information to the media. The government revealed the AI representative by sharing an X post. The post said, “Meet Victoria Shi — a digital representative of the MFA of Ukraine, created using AI to provide timely updates on consular affairs!”

4. Anthropic launches Claude iOS app

An AI company named Anthropic launched its first Claude iOS app this week. iOS users can download the app free from the Apple Store. The app works similarly to the currently available chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Bing, etc. For individuals, the app is free to use. However, for team purposes, it requires a monthly subscription which is priced at $30 per user per month, according to the press release.

5. Adobe expands its bug bounty program to build secure AI tools

Adobe announced the expansion of its Adobe bug bounty program to develop secure AI tools for security researchers to report vulnerabilities in specific parts of their software. This will allow the company to identify and fix security weaknesses. Additionally, researchers who successfully spot any bug or fault in the system will be rewarded for making their platform and the internet safer, according to Adobe's report.

First Published Date: 04 May, 07:00 IST
