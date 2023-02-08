    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 5 NEW WhatsApp Status Update features announced; Status rings, status reactions, more

    5 NEW WhatsApp Status Update features announced; Status rings, status reactions, more

    WhatsApp has announced 5 new features around status updates that will change your app experience. Know what they are. List includes status rings, voice statuses, status reactions and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 20:39 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    Know all about the 5 new WhatsApp status update features which are coming to you soon. (Bloomberg)

    On Tuesday, February 7, WhatsApp introduced a slew of new features for users. These new features are all around the ‘Status Update' functionality, which users can see on a separate tab in the app. These new features include a private audience selector, voice statuses, status reactions, status profile rings (similar to Instagram and Facebook) and link previews on statuses. WhatsApp has begun rolling out these features and if users have not received them already, they should in the coming days. Make sure to update your app in order to use them. Let us take a closer look at these new features.

    Announcing the update, WhatsApp said in its blog post, “Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They disappear in 24 hours and may include photos, videos, GIFs, text, and more. We're excited to add a set of new features to status on WhatsApp that make it easier to express yourself and connect with others”.

    New WhatsApp status update features

    1. Private Audience Selector: Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to block some contacts from seeing their statuses. However, now users will be able to choose who gets to see their statuses every time they update it. This flexible privacy feature will allow users to pick and choose what to share with whom and not wait an entire 24 hours before changing them.

    2. Voice status: In this unique feature, users will now be able to add and share voice messages in statuses. These voice messages can be as long as 30 seconds. This would work exactly the same as voice messages in chats do.

    3. Status reactions: WhatsApp claimed it to be the most requested feature by users following the launch of reactions last year. Users will get a selection of eight emojis to react to any status quickly. Reacting with replies will also exist in parallel for those who prefer words over emojis.

    4. Status profile rings for new updates: Users will not miss status updates by friends and family with this new feature. Whenever a user updates their status, their profile will be circled with a green ring indicating that there is a status which hasn't been viewed. It will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info.

    5. Link preview on status: No more ugly URLs and one line text explaining what the url is all about. Now, users will automatically see a visual preview of the link content in statuses, just like they do in chats.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 20:37 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way