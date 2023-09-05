Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI avatar at G20, New AI models in China and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI avatar at G20, New AI models in China and more

AI Roundup: An artificial intelligence (AI) avatar will greet the Heads of State and other world leaders at the G20 Summit. On the other hand, China gets two new AI models while Meta is leveraging this technology to curb hateful speech. Check our AI roundup today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 19:41 IST
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.  
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
AI
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 5. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: World leaders attending the G20 Summit in Delhi will be welcomed by an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar that will provide an overview of the ‘Mother of Democracy' exhibition. Meta India's head has revealed that the social media giant is leveraging AI to curb hate speech and misinformation. In a separate development, two new AI models have been introduced to the public in China.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. AI avatar to greet world leaders at G20 Summit

The G20 Summit, which is taking place in India, will begin on September 9, and the world leaders will be greeted by an AI avatar at the ‘Mother of Democracy' exhibition, official sources have revealed. As per a PTI report, the exhibition, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will showcase India's journey of democracy from the ancient Vedic period to modern democracy. During the exhibition, which is reported to feature text and audio in 16 languages, the world leaders will be greeted by the AI avatar which will provide them with an overview of the entire event.

2. Harnessing AI to curb hateful content, says Meta India head

With issues of hate speech continually plaguing social media platforms, Meta is leveraging AI to curb hate speech, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India said. In a conversation with PTI, Devanathan said that the company is determined to deal with issues pertaining to hate speech and misinformation. The Meta India head also declared India as a “priority market” that has limitless possibilities.

3. Over 70 LLM models now in China, says Baidu CEO

AI is a rapidly developing field and companies are grabbing this opportunity by introducing their own AI models. In China, more than 70 AI Large Language Models (LLMs) with 1 billion parameters have been launched, Baidu Inc. CEO Robin Li said at an event on Tuesday. According to a Reuters report, Baidu has become the latest in line of several companies that have obtained regulatory approval for mass market releases, when it launched its Ernie 3.5 bot last week.

4. Spark, Zhinao AI models released in China

After Baidu's public release of its AI chatbot last week, 360 Security Technology and iFlytek released their AI models to the public on Tuesday. As per a Reuters report, 360 Security Technology's Zhinao and iFlytek's Spark have become the latest AI models to receive regulatory approvals. Companies in China are required to submit security assessments to receive security clearance before their AI models can make it to the market.

5. Microsoft to offer cloud, AI services in UAE

Microsoft has partnered with Abu Dhabi's AI firm Group 42 to offer cloud services in the United Arab Emirates. As per a Bloomberg report, the public sector and industries will be able to take advantage of cloud and AI services courtesy of Microsoft's Azure. Microsoft Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff said, “With data privacy, security, and compliance as our core priorities, we have a unique opportunity to help organizations responsibly innovate.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 19:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire launch U-turn! Know what’s happening to India rollout
Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets