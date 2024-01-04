5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI catastrophe feared, AI turns key issue for Italy, and more

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, January 4. Microsoft launched the Copilot key, a key that can summon Microsoft's AI chatbot at just a press of a button. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday said that AI will be one of the two key issues for Italy during its one-year presidency of the G7. Nearly 58 pct of the researchers think that AI could have catastrophic effects, according to a new survey. All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. AI to be important G7 issue for Italy, says PM Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday said that AI will be one of the two key issues for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven (G7). As per a Reuters report, the Italian PM also stated that she would hold a special meeting before June with a focus on AI. Speaking at a press conference, the PM said, “I am hugely concerned about the impact (of AI) on the labour market. Today we are faced with a revolution where (human) intellect is in danger of being replaced.”

2. Microsoft launches new Copilot key

To make its AI services easily accessible to users, Microsoft on Thursday launched the Copilot key. This option can summon Microsoft's AI chatbot at just a press of a button. The Copilot key will be placed alongside the spacebar and will have a ribbon-like Copilot logo, bringing the biggest change to the PC keyboard since Microsoft introduced the Windows key.

3. 5 pct chance AI could kick off human extinction, say researchers

A new survey carried out involving 2700 researchers has produced alarming results. Nearly 58 pct of the researchers think that AI could have catastrophic effects. According to a report by NewScientist, Katja Grace of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute in California and author of the paper said, “It's an important signal that most AI researchers don't find it strongly implausible that advanced AI destroys humanity. I think this general belief in a non-minuscule risk is much more telling than the exact percentage risk.”

4. AI surveillance planned for Ram Temple inauguration

AI will be reportedly be used to keep a stringent eye on the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. According to a Hindustan Times report, a senior police official said, “The pilot project of AI surveillance is likely to be launched for Ayodhya. After some time, if found feasible, it could be made an integral part of the security and surveillance drill. The AI surveillance could help in detecting frequent visitors or any common trend followed by a group of people, or any other suspicious trend spotted within the temple premises. A security alert would be raised automatically, and security agencies would be able to follow-up.”

5. Dell launches XPS laptops with AI features

Expanding its portfolio of laptops, Dell announced the launch of new XPS series laptops on Thursday. As per the release, the XPS 16 and XPS 14 get new AI-enabled features. The laptops feature AI acceleration built into the device courtesy of Intel Core Ultra processors. Due to this on-device AI, it can help increase productivity and efficiency.

