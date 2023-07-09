Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: From Google’s Med-PaLM 2 to first AI news anchor and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: From Google’s Med-PaLM 2 to first AI news anchor and more

AI Roundup: Google AI Chatbot for expert medical diagnosis, Odisha's first artificial intelligence news anchor ‘Lisa’, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, expresses worry about the potential "disempowerment of humanity" and much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 22:02 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
Artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 9. (Pexels)

The artificial intelligence race has just got more intense. Google explores AI Chatbot for specialised Medical diagnosis; AI, Machine learning to be introduced in Himachal Pradesh college curricula; AI can't replace Mickey Mouse; Odisha's first artificial intelligence news anchor- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Google explores AI Chatbot for specialised Medical knowledge

Google is testing an AI program called Med-PaLM 2 to provide accurate medical information. Developed from the language model Bard, Med-PaLM 2 is being trialled at the Mayo Clinic and other research hospitals. Google aims to create a specialised healthcare chatbot surpassing general-purpose ones like Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT by training it on curated medical expert demonstrations. Google assures users of data privacy and acknowledges that Med-PaLM 2 is still in early stages but could enhance healthcare with AI.

2. OTV introduces 'Lisa': Odisha's first artificial intelligence news anchor

OTV, Odisha's pioneering private satellite news channel, unveiled the State's inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchor, Lisa, in a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar. Jagi Mangat Panda, the Managing Director of Odisha Television Limited (OTV), highlighted the changing times where people spend more time on the internet and emphasised that OTV, celebrating 25 years in television journalism, has achieved another milestone by introducing Odisha's first AI news anchor.

3. AI, Machine learning to be introduced in Himachal Pradesh college curricula: says CM Sukhu

Courses on artificial intelligence and machine learning are under consideration to be included in college curricula in Himachal Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state government aims to introduce new technical courses in educational institutions to enhance employment prospects for the youth. To foster competition with world-class institutions, the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools in each assembly constituency is planned, along with the potential establishment of model colleges in the state.

4. AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says the Disney mascot's voice actor. As Disney approaches its 100th-anniversary celebration, the topic of AI's potential in Hollywood stirs debate. Mickey voice actor Bret Iwan acknowledges the impressive technology but emphasises that it can't replicate a character's heart or the essence of storytelling. AI's impact on the entertainment industry has sparked concerns, as evidenced by the ongoing writers' strike and negotiations with actors fearing voice and likeness cloning.

5. Paytm founder raises concerns over 'Disempowerment of Humanity' in face of superintelligent AI

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, has expressed worry about the potential "disempowerment of humanity" due to the inability to control a superintelligent AI. This concern arose after OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, stated that they lacked a solution to prevent a superintelligent AI from going rogue. Sharma voiced his concern over the power gathered by certain individuals and countries, emphasising the urgency of the issue.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 22:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets