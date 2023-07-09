5 things about AI you may have missed today: From Google’s Med-PaLM 2 to first AI news anchor and more

The artificial intelligence race has just got more intense. Google explores AI Chatbot for specialised Medical diagnosis; AI, Machine learning to be introduced in Himachal Pradesh college curricula; AI can't replace Mickey Mouse; Odisha's first artificial intelligence news anchor- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Google explores AI Chatbot for specialised Medical knowledge

Google is testing an AI program called Med-PaLM 2 to provide accurate medical information. Developed from the language model Bard, Med-PaLM 2 is being trialled at the Mayo Clinic and other research hospitals. Google aims to create a specialised healthcare chatbot surpassing general-purpose ones like Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT by training it on curated medical expert demonstrations. Google assures users of data privacy and acknowledges that Med-PaLM 2 is still in early stages but could enhance healthcare with AI.

2. OTV introduces 'Lisa': Odisha's first artificial intelligence news anchor

OTV, Odisha's pioneering private satellite news channel, unveiled the State's inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchor, Lisa, in a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar. Jagi Mangat Panda, the Managing Director of Odisha Television Limited (OTV), highlighted the changing times where people spend more time on the internet and emphasised that OTV, celebrating 25 years in television journalism, has achieved another milestone by introducing Odisha's first AI news anchor.

3. AI, Machine learning to be introduced in Himachal Pradesh college curricula: says CM Sukhu

Courses on artificial intelligence and machine learning are under consideration to be included in college curricula in Himachal Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state government aims to introduce new technical courses in educational institutions to enhance employment prospects for the youth. To foster competition with world-class institutions, the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools in each assembly constituency is planned, along with the potential establishment of model colleges in the state.

4. AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says the Disney mascot's voice actor. As Disney approaches its 100th-anniversary celebration, the topic of AI's potential in Hollywood stirs debate. Mickey voice actor Bret Iwan acknowledges the impressive technology but emphasises that it can't replicate a character's heart or the essence of storytelling. AI's impact on the entertainment industry has sparked concerns, as evidenced by the ongoing writers' strike and negotiations with actors fearing voice and likeness cloning.

5. Paytm founder raises concerns over 'Disempowerment of Humanity' in face of superintelligent AI

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, has expressed worry about the potential "disempowerment of humanity" due to the inability to control a superintelligent AI. This concern arose after OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, stated that they lacked a solution to prevent a superintelligent AI from going rogue. Sharma voiced his concern over the power gathered by certain individuals and countries, emphasising the urgency of the issue.