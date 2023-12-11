Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: MIT rolls out AI governance paper; Nvidia eyes Vietnam as 2nd home for AI

5 things about AI you may have missed today: MIT rolls out AI governance paper; Nvidia eyes Vietnam as 2nd home for AI

AI Roundup: Nvidia announces that it will support AI development in Vietnam; Rakuten CEO announces the ongoing development of AI model; MIT leaders release papers on AI governance and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 20:38 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, December 11. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, December 11. US chipmaker Nvidia announced that it will support the development of AI as well as digital infrastructure in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said the company is developing its proprietary AI model. In a new development, scholars and leaders have MIT have released a white paper on AI governance.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Nvidia to support AI development in Vietnam

US chipmaker Nvidia on Monday announced that it will partner with the top tech firms in Vietnam and will support the development of AI as well as digital infrastructure in the country. Bloomberg quoted reports as saying that Nvidia sees Vietnam as a potential second home. Nvidia Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang sees Vietnam as a potential second home for the Silicon Valley company and it plans to open a legal entity in the Southeast Asian country, Bloomberg said, quoting Vietnamese media. As per a Reuters report, Vietnam's investment minister Nguyen Chi Dzung at an event on Monday also requested the chipmaker to consider setting up a research and development facility.  Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia said, “Vietnam and Nvidia will deepen our relations, with Viettel, FPT, Vingroup, VNG being the partners Nvidia looks to expand partnership with”.

2. AI knowledge an advantage for doctors

Andrew Elder, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh said that doctors who have knowledge of AI will be in an advantageous position compared to those without, PTI reported on Monday. As per the report, Elder said that AI could help make the process of diagnosing and treating a patient more efficient, although it won't fully be able to replace humans in medical care. “I think it (AI) has the potential to make some medical tasks more efficient and more quickly to derive information from big databases. I think, however, its role in diagnosis is 10 to 20 years away before we get to choose whether we could be comfortable using it”, Elder said.

3. AI could help telcos limit revenue leakage

The adoption of AI could enable telecommunication operators to limit revenue leakage from 5G connections, according to a report published by Juniper Research on Monday. It states that as operators leverage AI-based segmentation, the revenue leakage could decrease from $1.72 to $1.20. Research author Alex Webb said, “AI-based segmentation will differentiate enterprise traffic by use case; enabling premium billing of mission-critical 5G standalone connections, thus reducing revenue leakage.”

4. Rakuten to launch proprietary AI model

Japanese technology conglomerate Rakuten will launch a proprietary AI model, according to the company's CEO. In an interview with CNBC that aired on Monday, CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said that the company is working to develop its own Large Language Model (LLM), and it already has a “very unique” dataset to train its AI model on, owing to the company's various ventures across multiple sectors such as banking, e-commerce, and telecommunications. While no timeline was provided for the launch, Rakuten will “have something within a couple of months”, Mikitani further added.

5. MIT leaders release papers on AI governance

With the world's governments still deciding how to regulate the rapidly developing field that is AI, leaders and scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have released a white paper titled “A Framework for U.S. AI Governance: Creating a Safe and Thriving AI Sector” on AI governance. As per the release, a set of policy briefs have been published that suggest extending current regulatory approaches as a way to oversee AI. It further states that existing US govt bodies that already oversee the relevant domains could regulate AI.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 20:38 IST
