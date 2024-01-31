Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Volkswagen joins AI race, 'global AI shift to benefit India', more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Volkswagen joins AI race, ‘global AI shift to benefit India’, more

AI roundup: Volkswagen sets up AI lab with the aim of developing digital prototypes for products and features; Microsoft’s Puneet Chandok talks about India and how it will be affected by the global AI shift and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 20:49 IST
AI roundup: Catch all the AI news of January 31, 2024. (REUTERS)
AI roundup: Catch all the AI news of January 31, 2024. (REUTERS)

AI roundup: With most companies across the globe developing their AI tools and services, Volkswagen, one of the biggest car companies in the world, has also created an AI lab for building new digital prototypes for its products and features. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is all set to visit India and Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok said that the country will benefit the most from the global AI shift. Know what's happening in the world of AI.

  1. Volkswagen joins AI race with new lab; now in search of partners

Volkswagen has founded an AI lab for curating ideas for new products integrated with AI. To take the initiative forward, the company is looking for potential partners in the technology sector across China, North America and Europe. It aims to develop digital prototypes for “AI-optimised charging cycles, predictive maintenance services and voice recognition,” according to a Reuters report.

2. Microsoft India president Puneet Chandok talks about global AI shift, says India will benefit

Microsoft's first AI Tour in India is happening just before the visit of CEO Satya Nadella. During the event, Microsoft India and South Asia's President Puneet Chandok said that India will benefit the most from the global AI shuft. He said, “India is not just incredible, it's unstoppable. It is our time to shine. AI is a massive platform shift, it's a defining technology shift for a lifetime. The impact it will have on our lives are incredible and finally, you'll get to use co-pilot integrated with your emails, Word doc and more.” According to a MoneyControl report.

3. ByteDance CEO fears mediocracy in the wake of AI

ByteDance CEO Liang Rubo conducted a company-wide meeting in which he warned employees that the company may face challenges due to the AI race and new advanced startups emerging in the industry. Liang said, “Our company is not sensitive enough (to new technologies)” and it may slip into mediocracy. According to Liang, the company did not pay much attention to artificial intelligence technology and it getting tougher for them to catch up, according to a Reuters report.

4. ThoughtFocus introduces AI software robots for workforce enhancement

ThoughtFocus, a digital and financial services provider announces the integration of AI software robots (AI agents) into business processes. The AI agent is expected to improve business operations and decision-making. Bradley Clerkin, Director, of Technology Innovations said, “Integrating AI agents into your business processes is a seamless and intuitive decision. With AI agents and human professionals collaboratively driving the value chain, the benefits are evident and substantial,” according to press release.

5. Exterro announces AI assistant for E-discovery for automation process

A risk management software company named Exterro announced its AI Assistant for E-discovery, privacy and data governance, forensic investigations, and cybersecurity experts. The AI assistant will help automate complex workflows, investigations, and help risk management professionals. Ajith Samuel, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at Exterro said, “Our users may now efficiently complete the majority of their E-discovery tasks and workflows through simple conversational interactions,” according to press release.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 20:49 IST
