 9 out of 10 companies embracing AI for security purposes but not for coding, reveals study | Tech News
Home Tech News 9 out of 10 companies embracing AI for security purposes but not for coding, reveals study

9 out of 10 companies embracing AI for security purposes but not for coding, reveals study

Many companies are hesitant to use AI for coding despite its widespread adoption in security measures, as revealed by a recent study from JFrog.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 13:40 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
AI in coding
1/6 Lenovo introduces four laptops in its gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, featuring advanced technology and powerful components. (Lenovo)
image caption
2/6 Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i target competitive gamers with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, and advanced cooling technology for optimal performance.  (Lenovo)
image caption
3/6 Legion 7i and 5i offer top-tier performance with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and innovative thermal solutions for immersive gaming experiences.
image caption
4/6 All laptops feature Lenovo PureSight Gaming Displays, TrueStrike keyboards, and AI chips for enhanced performance and customization options. (Lenovo)
image caption
5/6 Customers can enjoy benefits like a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, access to Legion Arena app, and Legion Ultimate Support service for troubleshooting assistance. (Lenovo)
image caption
6/6 Pricing starts from INR 129,990 for Legion 5i and INR 177,990 for Legion 7i, with customization available exclusively on Lenovo.com, delivering within 4 weeks in select cities. (Lenovo)
AI in coding
icon View all Images
Many companies are cautious about using AI in coding despite widespread adoption for security purposes. (Pexels)

In the realm of technological innovation, while artificial intelligence (AI) finds its footing in bolstering security measures, its integration into coding practices appears to be met with reservation, according to recent findings.

AI adoption for security purposes, not coding

A study conducted by JFrog illuminates a notable contrast: while an overwhelming nine out of ten companies embrace AI and machine learning (ML) to fortify security scanning and remediation endeavours, merely a third, approximately 32 percent, employ AI/ML technologies in their coding processes, Techradar reported.

This hesitance underscores a prudent approach towards AI implementation in development, stemming from apprehensions surrounding potential vulnerabilities that AI-generated code might introduce into enterprise software.

Also read: How Indian tech savvy consumers are creating superstars in the consumer tech market

Yoav Landman, CTO of JFrog, reflects on the dynamic landscape of software security, stating, “DevSecOps teams worldwide are navigating a volatile field of software security, where innovation frequently meets demand in an age of rapid AI adoption."

While the emphasis on security remains steadfast, the study exposes a divergence concerning the optimal timing for security scans. Approximately 42% advocate for scanning during code composition, while an almost equal proportion, 41%, suggest pre-deployment scans upon incorporating new software packages from open-source repositories.

Moreover, concerns arise regarding the impact of security protocols on productivity, with nearly two in five participants reporting that authorization for new package/library usage consumes up to one week.

Additionally, the report underscores apprehensions regarding the interpretation of Critical Vulnerability Severity Scores (CVSS), with a staggering 74 percent of high or critical CVSS scores deemed inappropriate in common scenarios, despite 60 percent of security and development teams dedicating a significant portion of their time to addressing vulnerabilities.

Also read: Meta Platforms, Microsoft, X corp band together against Apple's app store plans

Shachar Menashe, Senior Director of JFrog Security Research, emphasizes the importance of strategic resource allocation, stating, “Knowing where to put those tools, use their team's time, and streamline processes is critical to keeping their SDLC secure.”

In an era marked by escalating cyber threats, making informed decisions and allocating resources strategically are imperative. Fortunately, amidst the rising threat landscape, the report suggests that the severity of threats may not escalate to the same degree, offering a glimmer of optimism amid security challenges.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 13:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets