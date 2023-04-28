Home Tech News Activision’s CEO Calls UK Decision to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Deal ‘Irrational’

Activision’s CEO Calls UK Decision to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Deal ‘Irrational’

Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick called UK regulators’ decision to block Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of his company “irrational” and predicted the deal will ultimately win approval.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 09:17 IST
Activision Blizzard
Activision wants to merge with Microsoft so the company can compete with tech giants Netflix, Tencent, and Google on emerging technologies such as AI and ML. (Bloomberg)
Activision Blizzard
Activision wants to merge with Microsoft so the company can compete with tech giants Netflix, Tencent, and Google on emerging technologies such as AI and ML. (Bloomberg)

Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick called UK regulators' decision to block Microsoft Corp.'s $69 billion acquisition of his company “irrational” and predicted the deal will ultimately win approval.

In a Bloomberg Television interview, Kotick didn't say whether the companies would extend their purchase agreement beyond a July deadline. The pair are preparing their response to the UK decision, he said, adding, “I think the appeals process will work in our favor.”

On Wednesday, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority decided the deal would give Microsoft an unfair leg up in cloud gaming, which involves streaming video games from data centers to a broad range of devices.

Microsoft wouldn't have enough incentive to put Activision games like Call of Duty, Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft on competing gaming services, the regulator concluded. If Microsoft doesn't win on appeal, the UK decision could put an end to the deal. The merger agreement expires July 18, though the companies could extend it.

Kotick said the importance the CMA put on cloud gaming is overblown.

“Cloud gaming is an inconsequential part of the business,” he said, with mobile gaming taking a much bigger piece of the global market.

Gamers will continue to access titles without cloud technology on increasingly powerful mobile phones, PCs and consoles, he said.

Microsoft “made it very clear that they were willing and will continue to offer cloud gaming content to any cloud provider,” Kotick said. “The idea that somehow you are protecting all of these big, foreign competitors from market competition makes no sense.”

While Microsoft hopes to bolster its Game Pass game subscription service, which has a cloud gaming offering, with Activision's slate of games, the company has also explored the possibility of launching its own mobile gaming store, which could compete with Apple Inc. 's App Store and Google's Play Store.

“The opportunity we have with Microsoft is to give them more access to mobile talent, mobile technology, and that is something they saw as incredibly valuable,” Kotick said.

With Activision subsidiary King, maker of hit mobile game Candy Crush, Microsoft would have a leg up in mobile gaming, where it currently has almost no footprint.

On Monday, Apple won an appeals court ruling upholding App Store policies that exclude third-party app marketplaces, which could introduce complications to Microsoft's plans.

Activision wants to merge with Microsoft so the company can compete with tech giants Netflix Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Google on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“There is an enormous amount of talent at Microsoft, that if we were to have access to, would allow us to grow even better,” Kotick said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 09:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the cheapest foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets