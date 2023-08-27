Home Tech News Aditya L1: Launch date, cost, mission objectives and much more

Aditya L1: Launch date, cost, mission objectives and much more

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its first-ever space-based solar observation mission. Called the Aditya L1 mission, here is its launch date, cost and much more.

By: HT TECH
Aug 27 2023, 10:04 IST
India's Aditya L1 mission to study the Sun, CME, solar flares and more
NASA captures Sun emitting solar flare on April 20,2022.
1/6 ISRO has unveiled its upcoming major project, the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission. It will be India’s first space based mission that will explore Sun and space weather. (SDO/NASA)
Nasa 3D app
2/6 ISRO shared on X (Formally Twitter), “Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.” (Nasa)
Solar prominence
3/6 The mission’s name is Sun's nucleus, Aditya-L1 looks forward to providing unmatched insights into the Sun's actions. Its method involves placing itself within a halo orbit encircling the Sun-Earth system's Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometres distant from Earth. (NASA)
Solar flare released from the Sun
4/6 The spacecraft will contain seven advanced payloads that are designed to study different layers of the Sun including the photosphere and chromosphere to the outermost layer, the corona. These payloads have electromagnetic, particle and magnetic field detectors. (NASA/SDO)
Solar Orbites captures solar eruption
5/6 The capability for four payloads to collect accurate and concentrated observations of the Sun. Simultaneously, the remaining three payloads will investigate particles and fields at the Lagrange point. (NASA)
Aditya-L1's mission has the ability to directly capture Sun from unique points without letting eclipses or occultation in its way.
6/6 Aditya-L1's mission has the ability to directly capture Sun from unique points without letting eclipses or occultation in its way. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben)
Aditya-L1 mission
View all Images
ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission aims to shed light on various aspects of solar activities and their effects on space weather, providing invaluable insights into the behavior of our Sun. (NASA)

India has achieved a historical milestone in the field of space and technology with the successful landing of Chandrayaan- 3 lander and rover on the South Pole of the Moon. Now, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has moved on to its next space adventure. This time ISRO is not targeting the Moon, but the Sun. ISRO is gearing up to launch its first-ever space-based solar observatory spacecraft, the Aditya L1 mission. This ambitious endeavor aims to shed light on various aspects of solar activities and their effects on space weather, providing invaluable insights into the behavior of our Sun. Check out below Aditya L1 launch date, cost, and much more.

Aditya L-1 Launch date

India's first-ever Solar mission, Aditya L1, is set to take off on September 2, 2023. The success of Chandrayaan-3 has certainly increased the confidence of ISRO scientists and the same bodes well for its first Solar mission.

Aditya L1 Cost

The Indian government has sanctioned an approximate budget of Rs. 368 crore for the Aditya L1 mission, according to Indiatimes. However, ISRO has not released an official statement on the total budget of the mission.

About Aditya L1 mission objectives

Aditya L1 spacecraft has been developed at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. It has completed its journey to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, where it is now resting on the launch pad, eagerly awaiting its historic journey into space.

According to ISRO, the Aditya L1 spacecraft shall be positioned in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. It is approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. As ISRO explains, if a satellite is placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point, it can continuously observe the Sun without any eclipses. This mission will provide a wide scope to study the Sun, to observe its activities and its effects on space weather, that too in real-time.

The Aditya L1 spacecraft consists of seven payloads to study the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun with the help of electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors.

With the help of the Aditya L1 mission, scientists can get access to the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and solar flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields.

