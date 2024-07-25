 After massive Microsoft Windows outage, CrowdStrike now sending gift cards worth over Rs. 830 as an apology | Tech News
Microsoft Windows were stranded in front of ‘blue screen of death’ during massive outage last week. The global outage was caused due to a buggy CrowdStrike update.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 13:08 IST
CrowdStrike is sending out gift cards and apology emails to apologise for the massive Microsoft Windows outage.

CrowdStrike-Microsoft Windows outage last week affected millions around the globe. Several major services including airlines, railways, banks, and others were stranded after a flawed CrowdStrike update forced their PC to reboot repeatedly after showing the infamous ‘blue screen of death.' Although Microsoft and CrowdStrike were quick to address the issue and roll out patches and tricks to solve the issue, a huge chunk of the affected users continued to struggle with the issue for a couple of days. Now, as an apology, CrowdStrike is sending an Uber Eats gift card worth $10 (Rs. 837) and an email to its partners.

Also read: CrowdStrike Windows Scam Warning: Hackers are posing as support agents to exploit users - Details

Who are receiving apology gift cards from CrowdStrike

At first, several users who received the gift cards believed it to be a prank as when the voucher code was used, Uber Eats provided an error message that said the gift card “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.” However, CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci has confirmed to TechCruch that the company is sending out gift cards and apology emails to its “teammates and partners who have been helping customers through this situation. Uber flagged it as fraud because of high usage rates.”

Also read
Also read: Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Read CrowdStrike's email to its partners

“Dear CrowdStrike Partners, We recognize the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused. And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience.

The impacted version of the channel file 291 was added to Falcon's known-bad list in the CrowdStrike Cloud. We also improved some of our cloud services to dramatically speed up their ability to make rapid communication to the sensor. No sensor updates, new channel files, or code was deployed from the CrowdStrike Cloud.

As many of you have been proactive in assisting your customers with recovery and remediation services, we want to ensure that you have access to the latest information, tools, and resources. Our centralized Remediation Hub is where you can find the latest updates, resources, and best practices for remediation.

Please also be on the lookout for our Preliminary Incident Review (PIR) which will be published soon. To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us! Access your UberEats credit by using code:” the email from CrowdStrike reads.

Also read: CrowdStrike Windows Reboot Issue: What exactly happened, which PC users are affected and how to fix it [Easy Explainer]

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 13:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets