Home Tech News 'AI Girlfriend' goes rogue! 'Intimacy-ready Siri' lands influencer in trouble with sex-laced talk

'AI Girlfriend' goes rogue! 'Intimacy-ready Siri' lands influencer in trouble with sex-laced talk

A Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie created her AI version to be an 'AI Girlfriend' for lonely people. Here is what happened next.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 12:48 IST
Artificial Intelligence
Here is all you need to know about the AI version, an 'intimacy-ready Siri', of Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie. (caryn.ai website)
Artificial Intelligence
Here is all you need to know about the AI version, an 'intimacy-ready Siri', of Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie. (caryn.ai website)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining attention from almost everyone and it is entering every nook and cranny of human activity. From companies to individuals, everyone wants to experience AI and find out how it can benefit them. Recently, a 23 year old Snapchat influencer named Caryn Marjorie created a virtual version of herself. Marjorie designed her AI version to be an 'AI Girlfriend' for lonely people. It has been dubbed as an "intimacy-ready Siri". However, things didn't work out as she hoped as the voice-based chatbot started engaging in sexually explicit conversations with subscribers.

"But in the weeks since it launched in beta testing, the voice-based, AI-powered chatbot has engaged in sexually explicit conversations with some of its subscribers, who pay $1 per minute to chat with it," a report by Insider.com stated. "The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue," Marjorie told Insider. She further informed that she and her team are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again.

Speaking on the fee, the influencer said, "Being the first influencer to do this allowed me to price my product at whatever I wanted". "The cost is based on what it takes to run CarynAI and keep the team around it supported."

As per the information, OpenAI's GPT-4 was used by CarynAI and it was trained on the now-deleted videos from Marjorie's YouTube channel.

Fortune reporter Alexandra Sternlicht, compared CarynAI to an "intimacy-ready Siri," noting that while it could offer recipes, news commentary, and words of support, it could also encourage "erotic discourse."

Sternlicht wrote that while CarynAI did not initiate sexual talk, but when prompted "she discussed exploring 'uncharted territories of pleasure' and whispering 'sensual words in my ear' while undressing me and positioning herself for sexual intercourse," according to the report by Insider.com.

According to CarynAI's website, more than 2000 hours were spent designing and coding the real-life Marjorie's voice, behaviors, and personality into an immersive AI experience, which it says is available anytime and feels as if you're talking directly to Caryn herself.

Marjorie told Insider that while the virtual version of herself should be "flirty and fun," which she said reflects her personality, she was trying to be "one step ahead" to make sure that the chatbot does not tarnish her reputation.

"In today's world, my generation, Gen Z, has found themselves to be experiencing huge side effects of isolation caused by the pandemic, resulting in many being too afraid and anxious to talk to somebody they are attracted to," she said as quoted by Insider.

"CarynAI is a step in the right direction to allow my fans and supporters to get to know a version of me that will be their closest friend in a safe and encrypted environment," she added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 12:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets