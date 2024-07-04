 AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or Facebook. Are you OK with that? | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or Facebook. Are you OK with that?

AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or Facebook. Are you OK with that?

As AI-generated content infiltrates online platforms, user protests and government interventions arise on Reddit, Stack Overflow, and Facebook. Stack Overflow CEO seeks to maintain community engagement amid AI assistance.

By:AP
| Updated on: Jul 04 2024, 18:02 IST
AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or Facebook. Are you OK with that?
Online platforms like Reddit, Stack Overflow, and Facebook are facing challenges as AI-generated content floods forums, sparking protests and government interventions. Users fear loss of authentic human interaction. (Pexels)

Post a comment on Reddit, answer coding questions on Stack Overflow, edit a Wikipedia entry or share a baby photo on your public Facebook or Instagram feed and you are also helping to train the next generation of artificial intelligence.

Not everyone is OK with that — especially as the same online forums where they've spent years contributing are increasingly flooded with AI-generated commentary mimicking what real humans might say.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
29% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹113,999₹159,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Some longtime users have tried to delete their past contributions or rewrite them into gibberish, but the protests haven't had much effect. A handful of governments — including Brazil's privacy regulator on Tuesday — have also tried to step in.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“A more significant portion of the population just kind of feels helpless,” said Reddit volunteer moderator Sarah Gilbert, who also studies online communities at Cornell University. “There's nowhere to go except just completely going offline or not contributing in ways that bring value to them and value to others.”

Platforms are responding — with mixed results. Take Stack Overflow, the popular hub for computer programming tips. First, it banned ChatGPT-written responses due to frequent errors, but now it's partnering with AI chatbot developers and has punished some of its own users who tried to erase their past contributions in protest.

It's one of a number of social media platforms grappling with user wariness — and occasional revolts — as they try to adapt to the changes brought by generative AI.

Software developer Andy Rotering of Bloomington, Minnesota, has used Stack Overflow daily for 15 years and said he worries the company “could be inadvertently hurting its greatest resource” — the community of contributors who've donated time to help other programmers.

“Keeping contributors incentivized to provide commentary should be paramount,” he said.

Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar said the company is trying to balance rising demand for instant chatbot-generated coding assistance with the desire for a community “knowledge base” where people still want to post and “get recognized” for what they've contributed.

“Fast forward five years — there's going to be all sorts of machine-generated content on the web," he said in an interview. "There's going to be very few places where there's truly authentic, original human thought. And we're one of those places."

Chandrasekar readily describes Stack Overflow's challenges as like one of the “case studies” he learned about at Harvard Business School, of a how a business survives — or doesn't — after a disruptive technological change.

For more than a decade, users typically landed on Stack Overflow after typing a coding question in Google, and then found the answer, copied and pasted it. The answers they were most likely to see came from volunteers who'd built up points measuring their credibility — which in some cases could help land them a job.

Now programmers can simply ask an AI chatbot — some of which are already trained on everything ever posted to Stack Overflow — and it can instantly spit out an answer.

ChatGPT's debut in late 2022 threatened to put Stack Overflow out of business. So Chandrasekar carved out a special 40-person team at the company to race out the launch of its own specialized AI chatbot, called Overflow AI. Then, the company made deals with Google and ChatGPT maker OpenAI, enabling the AI developers to tap into Stack Overflow's question-and-answer archive to further improve their AI large language models.

That kind of strategy makes sense but may have come too late, said Maria Roche, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School. “I'm surprised that Stack Overflow wasn't working on this earlier," she said.

When some Stack Overflow users tried to delete their past comments after the Open AI partnership was announced, the company responded by suspending their accounts due to terms that make all contributions “perpetually and irrevocably licensed to Stack Overflow."

“We quickly addressed it and said, ‘Look, that's not acceptable behavior',” said Chandrasekar, describing the protesters as a small minority in the “low hundreds” of the platform's 100 million users.

Brazil's national data protection authority on Tuesday took action to ban social media giant Meta Platforms from training its AI models on the Facebook and Instagram posts of Brazilians. It established a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,820) for non-compliance.

Meta in a statement called it a “step backwards for innovation” and said it has been more transparent than many industry counterparts doing similar AI training on public content, and that its practices comply with Brazilian laws.

Meta has also encountered resistance in Europe, where it recently put on hold its plans to start feeding people's public posts into training AI systems — which was supposed to start last week. In the U.S., where there's no national law protecting online privacy, such training is already likely happening.

“The vast majority of people just have no idea that their data is being used,” Gilbert said.

Reddit has taken a different approach — partnering with AI developers like OpenAI and Google while also making clear that content can't be taken in bulk without the platform's approval by commercial entities “with no regard for user rights or privacy.” The deals helped bring Reddit the money it needed to debut on Wall Street in March, with investors pushing the value of the company close to $9 billion seconds after it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reddit hasn't tried to punish users who protested — nor could it easily do so given how much say voluntary moderators have on what happens in their specialty forums known as subreddits. But what worries Gilbert, who helps moderate the “AskHistorians” subreddit, is the increasing flow of AI-generated commentary that moderators must decide whether to allow or ban.

“People come to Reddit because they want to talk to people, they don't want to talk to bots,” Gilbert said. “There's apps where they can talk to bots if they want to. But historically Reddit has been for connecting with humans.”

She said it's ironic that the AI-generated content threatening Reddit was sourced on the comments of millions of human Redditors, and “there's a real risk that eventually it could end up pushing people out.”

——

Associated Press writer Eléonore Hughes in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.

——

The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement that allows OpenAI access to part of AP's text archives.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 18:02 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it amazon prime day sale 2024 starts from july 20: check offers, new launches, and more 4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of amazon prime day 2024: logitech, portronics, hp and more jio offers unlimited 5g: how to buy multiple plans now to save money before july 3 tariff hike top 5 printers for home and office use in india: from brother, hp to epson - best brands to consider how to hide your instagram online status from others aliens exist? dyson spheres in the milky way galaxy is the latest proof that has got scientists excited - all details apple airtags are now misbehaving, sending false alarms to iphone users how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window 54 chinese apps banned in india including garena free fire, applock! check full list of banned apps here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience
Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies

Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies despite popular demand?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets