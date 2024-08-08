Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable

Travelling is an activity that most of us enjoy, but what if we told you that you can make your travel experiences even more enjoyable and hassle-free with budget-friendly gadgets? Whether it's a camping trip, a luxury cruise, or a solo adventure, these gadgets can help ensure your trip goes smoothly. Here, we have curated a list of 5 gadgets under ₹1,500 that are useful for any journey, and the best part is—they don't take up much space in your backpack.

OREI Universal Travel Adapter with Type C - 3 in 1 International Travel Adapter

Whenever you are on international trips, a common problem that many tend to ignore is carrying a compatible wall charger. Indian plugs don't fit everywhere. This gadget from OREI features 1 universal socket, 1 USB-A port, and even a USB-C port. This means you can charge multiple devices at once.

GLUN Electronic Portable Digital LED Screen Luggage Weighing Scale

Both domestic and international flights come with one constant annoyance—bag weight limits. With this portable weighing scale, you can ensure that you are never carrying luggage over the limit, saving you time and money during check-in.

Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with Nylon Sheath

If you are a frequent adventurer and go on camping trips, you know how having a knife can help in tricky situations like opening canned foods, cutting dry tree branches, or even for self-protection. This particular tool from Amazon Basics can be a bottle opener, nail file, Philips screwdriver, scissor, knife, and more. It does all of this while taking up barely any space.

DailyObjects Faux Leather Travel Digital Accessories Storage Bag

How often have you lost an important cable or a charger when you are out travelling? It is something most of us have experienced. Hence, having an organised tech accessory bag is essential to keep things handy and safe. This DailyObjects bag not only looks good thanks to the faux leather finish, but it can also neatly house accessories like cables, chargers, wireless earbuds, power banks, etc. It comes in a range of colours including red, mustard, tan, and more.

Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Smallest Power Bank

No travel accessories list is complete without a power bank, and here, we recommend the cool-looking Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10K thanks to its small size and 22.5W fast charging support. The best part is that you get MagSafe wireless charging too. Yes, you read that right. It can wirelessly charge your compatible devices such as iPhones. Plus, at just 210g, it is worth having in your travel bag at all times.