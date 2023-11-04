Icon
Home Tech News Amazon, Meta make 'fair competition' vows to UK regulator

Amazon, Meta make 'fair competition' vows to UK regulator

Amazon and Facebook owner Meta have both voluntarily committed to changes to their retail platforms to help "protect fair competition", Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Friday.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 19:14 IST
Icon
Amazon and Meta
Amazon and Meta settled separate U.K. antitrust investigations by agreeing to stop practices that give them an unfair advantage over merchants and customers using their platforms, the watchdog said Friday. (AP)
Amazon and Meta
Amazon and Meta settled separate U.K. antitrust investigations by agreeing to stop practices that give them an unfair advantage over merchants and customers using their platforms, the watchdog said Friday. (AP)

Amazon and Facebook owner Meta have both voluntarily committed to changes to their retail platforms to help "protect fair competition", Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Friday.

The US online giants accepted the "sets of commitments" following separate investigations by the UK regulator into "competition concerns" over their use of advertising data, the CMA said.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It opened the probe into Amazon in July 2022 amid fears the firm was abusing its dominant position as the UK's leading online retail platform by giving its own seller business "an unfair advantage" over independent competitors.

Amazon was also accused of favouring sellers that use its own warehousing and delivery services rather than rival logistics businesses, the CMA noted.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement that it had "engaged constructively with the CMA" during its investigation.

"We welcome this resolution which will preserve our ability to serve both our customers and the over 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling through our UK store," it added.

The CMA announcement follows a similar outcome within the European Union, which announced in December that Amazon had agreed to end practices deemed anti-competitive related to independent sellers' data.

The UK regulator's probe into Meta, which began in June 2021, also followed concerns it risked "having an unfair competitive advantage that could distort competition" on its Facebook Marketplace platform.

"Meta has also signed commitments, which will prevent the firm from exploiting its advertising customers' data, meaning businesses, and ultimately consumers, are protected," the CMA said.

"Going forward, competitors of Facebook Marketplace that advertise on Meta platforms can 'opt out' of their data being used to improve Facebook Marketplace."

The US behemoth has also pledged to limit how it uses ad data when developing its products, according to the regulator.

That will ensure it "cannot exploit advertising customers' data to give itself an unfair advantage when competing with products or services sold by those advertising customers".

Meta said it welcomed the CMA's decision to end its investigation following the firm's commitments to "put in place systems and controls designed to confirm and validate that advertiser data from competitors is not used in Marketplace".

It remains the subject of a similar investigation by the European Commission.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 19:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon