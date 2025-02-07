Amazon to launch AI-powered Alexa on February 26- Here’s what we know so far

Amazon will reportedly host a launch event in New York on February 26, 2025, to unveil a revamped Alexa. After quite a long time, Amazon's voice assistant is getting a refresh. A Reuters report highlighted that Amazon may showcase a next-generation Alexa with AI in focus. Therefore, we can expect some advanced features and capabilities. Over the years, Alexa has lost touch with its basic conversational features, where tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and others have taken centre stage to fulfil user requirements. Therefore, Alexa surely needs a new strategy to stay relevant in the market. Know what Amazon has planned for the February 26 launch event.

Amazon Alexa revamp

According to a Reuters report, Panos Panay, head of Amazon's devices and services division, will likely take the stage during the launch to introduce the revamped Alexa with an AI touch. This has been confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson, creating curiosity among tech enthusiasts about what the e-commerce giant has planned. Reports suggest that Alexa may come with improved conversational capabilities. This may include taking multiple prompts at a single time. Apart from this, the traditional Alexa may also be converted into an agent with the ability to manage complex tasks, prompts and day-to-day conversations.

Alexa may also have the ability to remember certain things about the users such as choices, preferences, music, etc to provide users with a more personalised experience. While these services roll out for free to users, the report also highlighted that Amazon may bring a subscription plan with a starting price of $5 to $10 on a monthly basis.

As of now, the February 26 launch event is still being discussed, and we soon get to know what Amazon has been up to over this decade in terms of bringing the Alexa upgrade. Reports suggest that officials may conduct a meeting on February 14 to finalise the launch and to test revamped Alexa capabilities. This is suspected to be a crucial meeting as officials will test the readiness of Alexa and if it is worth launching in the market.

