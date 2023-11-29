Icon
Home Tech News Amazon.com Plays It Safe, Updates Homegrown Chips, Even as It Grows Nvidia Partnership

Amazon.com Plays It Safe, Updates Homegrown Chips, Even as It Grows Nvidia Partnership

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit announced updated versions of its in-house computer chips while also forging closer ties with Nvidia Corp. — dual efforts designed to ensure it can get enough supplies of crucial data-center processors.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 07:11 IST
Icon
Amazon
Amazon extends its partnership with Nvidia Corp while also announcing its in-house computer chips. (AFP)
Amazon
Amazon extends its partnership with Nvidia Corp while also announcing its in-house computer chips. (AFP)

Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud-computing unit announced updated versions of its in-house computer chips while also forging closer ties with Nvidia Corp. — dual efforts designed to ensure it can get enough supplies of crucial data-center processors.  

New homegrown Graviton4 chips will have as much as 30% better performance than their predecessors, Amazon Web Services said at its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas. Computers using the processors will start coming online in the coming months. 

The company also unveiled Trainium2, an updated version of a processor designed for artificial intelligence systems. It will begin powering new services starting next year, Amazon said. That chip provides an alternative to so-called AI accelerators sold by Nvidia — processors that have been vital to the build-out of artificial intelligence services. 

But Amazon also touted “an expansion of its partnership” with Nvidia, whose chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, joined AWS counterpart Adam Selipsky on stage. AWS will be the first big user of an updated version of that company's Grace Hopper Superchip, and it will be one of the data-center companies hosting Nvidia's DGX Cloud service. 

The new in-house chips are part of AWS's push to maintain its lead over Microsoft Corp.'s Azure and Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud Platform. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced its own processors and AI accelerators. Like Amazon, it has pointed to the efficiency that they bring compared with buying off-the-shelf parts from traditional sellers such as Intel Corp. 

AWS said that it's built more than 2 million Graviton processors since beginning the project some five years ago. All of the top 100 of its users of EC2 — AWS's family of processing power for rent — have chosen to use Graviton-based computing, the company said.

“By focusing our chip designs on real workloads that matter to customers, we're able to deliver the most advanced cloud infrastructure to them,” said Dave Brown, a vice president at AWS. “Graviton4 marks the fourth generation we've delivered in just five years. And with the surge of interest in generative AI, Trainium2 will help customers train their machine learning models faster, at a lower cost and with better energy efficiency.”

Amazon faces a delicate balancing act. Though it's keen to tout the technological prowess of its new chips, the company also needs to maintain its relationship with Nvidia. Getting sufficient supply of Nvidia products has become a status symbol in the technology industry, with figures such as Larry Ellison and Elon Musk boasting about their ability to get the chips. 

For now, Nvidia's products are considered the industry's best. Until Trainium or other alternatives can match their capabilities, companies like Amazon can't afford to alienate Nvidia. And catching up won't be easy. Nvidia's prized H100 chip is getting a more advanced update called H200 in the first half of 2024, followed by a whole new design later in the year. 

Nvidia also continues to diversify. With the DGX Cloud service, it's offering software and services, aiming to spread the use of AI more widely. AWS will also operate a supercomputer based on Nvidia hardware. When not in use for internal research and development, the “supercluster” will be made available to other users as a service. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 07:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon