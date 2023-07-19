Home Tech News Ami Gan, CEO of adult content platform OnlyFans, quits; Keily Blair to take over

Ami Gan, CEO of adult content platform OnlyFans, quits; Keily Blair to take over

Ami Gan steps down as CEO of OnlyFans, a creator platform that supports adult content. Keily Blair to be appointed as new CEO.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 13:33 IST
OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan has stepped down from OnlyFans to explore new ventures.
OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan has stepped down from OnlyFans to explore new ventures. (AFP)
OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan has stepped down from OnlyFans to explore new ventures.
OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan has stepped down from OnlyFans to explore new ventures. (AFP)

OnlyFans Chief executive officer Ami Gan has stepped down from her position after almost 3 years of being part of the organization. Now, Keily Blair, Chief strategy and operations officer of OnlyFans will take over the CEO position.

Gan tweeted “Spending nearly 3 years at OnlyFans while it echoed throughout the cultural zeitgeist, has been beyond rewarding”.

TechCrunch reports, the increasing difficulty for online adult content creators to sustain their livelihoods due to shifting credit card company policies and global legislation had come in as a challenge for OnlyFans. During Gan's starting month, OnlyFans announced that it would ban sexual content, and the community of creators had reacted strongly to the decision. Even though it was eventually reversed, but the fear of facing financial consequences stayed in creators' minds.

About Ami Gan

Before becoming CEO, Gan was the chief marketing officer of OnlyFans and before that, she led communications efforts at Cannabis Cafe, Red Bull, Quest Nutrition and other companies. She had a marketing background from the start of her career.

Keeping that in mind, Gan shared that she will be starting her own venture called Hoxton Projects. It will be a marketing firm that “reimagines the agency paradigm” to promote business growth, she said.

New CEO of OnlyFans

Keily Blair will be joining as the new CEO of the OnlyFans platform. Before starting her journey on the platform, she had a career in data privacy law. OnlyFans, a company heavily reliant on user trust in data security, necessitates a skillset she has that serves the company's purpose.

The CSOO role will now be taken over by Matt Reeder, the deputy general counsel, with Sue Beeby appointed as the chief communications officer.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, both Gan and Blair were asked the question of whether adult creators can anticipate being on OnlyFans in five years. And how much of OnlyFans' revenue comes from adult content producers, given that the business has consistently promoted safe-for-work services. It seemed like they both ducked the question, as per TechCrunch report.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 12:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets