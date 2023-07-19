Ami Gan, CEO of adult content platform OnlyFans, quits; Keily Blair to take over

OnlyFans Chief executive officer Ami Gan has stepped down from her position after almost 3 years of being part of the organization. Now, Keily Blair, Chief strategy and operations officer of OnlyFans will take over the CEO position.

Gan tweeted “Spending nearly 3 years at OnlyFans while it echoed throughout the cultural zeitgeist, has been beyond rewarding”.

TechCrunch reports, the increasing difficulty for online adult content creators to sustain their livelihoods due to shifting credit card company policies and global legislation had come in as a challenge for OnlyFans. During Gan's starting month, OnlyFans announced that it would ban sexual content, and the community of creators had reacted strongly to the decision. Even though it was eventually reversed, but the fear of facing financial consequences stayed in creators' minds.

About Ami Gan

Before becoming CEO, Gan was the chief marketing officer of OnlyFans and before that, she led communications efforts at Cannabis Cafe, Red Bull, Quest Nutrition and other companies. She had a marketing background from the start of her career.

Keeping that in mind, Gan shared that she will be starting her own venture called Hoxton Projects. It will be a marketing firm that “reimagines the agency paradigm” to promote business growth, she said.

New CEO of OnlyFans

Keily Blair will be joining as the new CEO of the OnlyFans platform. Before starting her journey on the platform, she had a career in data privacy law. OnlyFans, a company heavily reliant on user trust in data security, necessitates a skillset she has that serves the company's purpose.

The CSOO role will now be taken over by Matt Reeder, the deputy general counsel, with Sue Beeby appointed as the chief communications officer.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, both Gan and Blair were asked the question of whether adult creators can anticipate being on OnlyFans in five years. And how much of OnlyFans' revenue comes from adult content producers, given that the business has consistently promoted safe-for-work services. It seemed like they both ducked the question, as per TechCrunch report.