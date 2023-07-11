Home Tech News Amid Thread’s success, Elon Musk says Twitter can hit 'an all-time record'

Amid Thread’s success, Elon Musk says Twitter can hit 'an all-time record'

As Threads reaches 100 million users, Twitter executive chair Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that the platform’s cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screen time can hit “an all-time record” this week.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 12:39 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says Twitter can reach a new all-time record in terms of time spent on the platform. (REUTERS)

Meta's newest social media project Threads has been making all the right headlines ever since its launch on July 6. The app has become the fastest consumer app to reach 100 million users yesterday, July 10, beating ChatGPT which reached the milestone in two months. But it appears that despite the mind-numbing success of Threads, Twitter is still doing well and is set to create some new records of its own. If you go by company executive chair and CTO Elon Musk, and CEO Linda Yaccarino's words, that is.

A few hours ago, Yaccarino tweeted, “Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February”. She added, likely taking a dig at Threads, and the other Twitter-like platforms, “There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it”.

Musk also replied to the tweet and said, “Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week”.

Elon Musk claims Twitter usage at an all-time high

To explain, what the Twitter leaders mean, “cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime” is essentially the data of the time a user spends on a particular app in a given day. This does not include background activity but actual screen time, meaning the user was actively engaging with the app. It is also known as time spent on an app/website and is part of engagement data for Twitter.

As per Yaccarino, the Twitter app, based on data from iOS and Android, has seen the highest time spent cumulatively by all users since February 2023. Musk also hinted that this week the microblogging app can reach an all-time record, taking the overall user time spent to the highest since the app was first launched in 2010.

Notably, Musk changed the data metric Twitter captures from mDAU (daily active users - mobile) to user-seconds after acquiring the platform as a better way to map its performance. Before the acquisition, he raised concerns that bots can manipulate the data. In a separate tweet, he explained, “it is hardest to fool. Troll farms can still manipulate screentime via humans with lots of phones, but that is >100 times more expensive than bots”.

While neither has shared any data, the timing of the announcement is rather interesting given yesterday, July 10, Threads reached a huge milestone of acquiring 100 million users.

Recently, Musk has been taking numerous digs at Threads app and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of its parent company Meta including one instance recently where the former shockingly challenged the latter to a “literal” penis measuring contest.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 12:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets