AP ICET Result 2023 declared; Check your result online, here is a step-by-step guide

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 have been announced today, on June 15th. Here’s how you can check your AP ICET Result 2023 online.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 16:49 IST
AP ICET Result 2023 declared. (Pexels)
AP ICET Result 2023 declared. (Pexels)

AP ICET Result 2023: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 have been announced today, on June 15th. To access their results, candidates can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or the Manabadi website manabadi.co.in.

Here are the steps to check the AP ICET Result 2023

1. Go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the rank card or result download page.

3. Enter your application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

4. The AP ICET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify and download your ICET results for future reference.

The AP ICET 2023 examination took place on May 24th and May 25th in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres. This year, a total of 49,000 candidates registered for the AP ICET 2023, out of which 44,343 appeared for the exam.

Candidates with a minimum of 25% in the AP ICET 2023 will be granted rankings in the merit list. Those who qualify based on the AP ICET 2023 cut-off will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission into MBA programs offered by participating institutes.

The answer key for the exam was released on May 26th, and applicants had the opportunity to raise objections against the preliminary key until May 28th. The final answer key was used to prepare the AP ICET 2023 results.

AP ICET is a state-level entrance exam conducted annually in an online mode. The exam had a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, with two shifts this year: the first shift from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The question paper consisted of 200 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. In case of ties in scores, the exam authorities employ a tie-breaking method, and a normalisation process is applied to eliminate differences in the difficulty level of question papers across different sessions.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 16:49 IST
