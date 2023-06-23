Home Tech News AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 to be announced soon; when and where to check online

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 to be announced soon; when and where to check online

BSE AP, will soon announce the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023. The AP 10th Supplementary Results are expected to be declared in the first week of July. Check out for more details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 22:35 IST
AP BSE
The AP BSE will soon announce the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023. (MINT_PRINT)
AP BSE
The AP BSE will soon announce the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023. (MINT_PRINT)

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, BSE AP, will soon announce the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023. Reports suggest that the results for the AP 10th Supply exams will be declared soon. Once the Supplementary Result is announced, students can check it on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

According to Manabadi, the AP 10th Supplementary Results are expected to be declared in the first week of July. However, it's important to note that the results may be announced earlier as well. We are still waiting for an official confirmation from the board. Below is a tentative timeline for the AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results.

Once the 10th Supplementary Results are announced, candidates can download their rank cards from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the supplementary results will also be available on trusted third-party websites like Manabadi and results.shiksha.

Here's How to Check AP SSC Supply Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, Manabadi.

Step 2: Click on the link "AP SSC Results 2023."

Step 3: You will see a new login page on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: The AP 10th Supply Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep the hard copy for future reference.

A huge number of 6,09,081 students took part in the AP SSC supplementary exams this year. Among them, 3,09,845 were boys and 2,99,236 were girls. These exams were held at 11,570 different centers across the state.

The BSE AP conducted the supplementary exams from June 2 to June 10, 2023. These exams were for the students who couldn't pass the regular AP SSC Exams. The AP SSC Result 2023 was announced on May 6. This year, the overall pass percentage for the AP SSC was 72.26%.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 22:35 IST
