Apple may launch smart glasses and AirPods with cameras by 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly working on smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods, inspired by Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2024, 17:06 IST
Apple might reveal smart glasses and AirPods with cameras by 2027, following Meta's wearable trend. (Representative image)

Apple is working on new vision-based products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras, following a trend set by Meta's collaboration with Ray-Ban. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these devices are expected to hit the market around 2027, though development is still in progress, and there is no guarantee they will be released.

The company is expanding its focus on wearable technology and augmented reality, aiming to improve user interaction. While these products are not ready for immediate release, they signal Apple's long-term strategy to integrate advanced visual intelligence into various devices.

Apple Vision Pro Technology

Apple's development efforts center on recouping its large investment in Apple Vision Pro technology. This visual intelligence will be incorporated into the new smart glasses, which will feature cameras, speakers, and microphones. The glasses are set to resemble Meta's Ray-Ban models but will not include a full augmented reality display. Instead, they will enhance functionality through visual intelligence, offering a more streamlined, hands-free experience.

Apple AirPods With Cameras

In addition to the smart glasses, Apple is also exploring the possibility of AirPods with cameras. The idea of adding cameras to earbuds has been met with mixed reactions, especially regarding privacy concerns. Despite this, Apple continues to experiment with ways to integrate camera functionality into the design while focusing on its visual intelligence capabilities.

By integrating visual intelligence across multiple devices, Apple seeks to maximize the return on its research and development investments. This move positions the company to potentially become a leader in the growing wearable technology and augmented reality markets. While the exact features and pricing of these products remain unclear, they are expected to generate significant consumer interest when they are eventually released. However, fans will have to wait until at least 2027 for these innovations to become a reality.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 17:06 IST
