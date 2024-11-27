Uber One subscription plan launched in India: Price, benefits, and everything you need to know

The famous online cab service provider, Uber has launched its monthly subscription plan called “Uber One” in India. Uber One will provide users with benefits, offers, and discounts, eventually attracting more users to opt for its subscription-based programmes. Reportedly, the subscription model has already gained more than 25 million subscribers globally and now the company is expanding its subscriber base to India. In India, Uber One will provide users with three plan options which will consist of monthly, quarterly and yearly plans. Here's everything you need to know about Uber One.

What is Uber One and how it will benefit users?

Uber One is a subscription-based service similar to Zomato Gold and Swiggy One. It enables subscribers to earn additional benefits on trip bookings, priority support, and others. Uber One was officially launched in 2021 in the US and last year in Canada, attracting several app users to adopt the subscription services. Now, Uber One is expanding to India at a starting price of just Rs.149.

In India, Uber One users can enjoy benefits such as up to 10% credit offers on car, Auto or Moto bookings, three months of complimentary Zomato Gold, priority support, top-rated drivers, and more. Monthly or quarterly will get up to Rs.150 discount on 150 rides and yearly subscribers will get 600 discounted rides.

Uber One price options and availability

The Uber One plans are available on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis which is priced at Rs. 149, Rs.349, and Rs.1499 respectively. The feature has already been rolled out to the Android app and we are also able to see a 60% discount on the one-month plan which is now priced at just Rs.59.60. For starters, Uber One is available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Therefore, to enjoy discounts on rides, users can opt for Uber One plan based on their budget and requirements.

Uber app is currently going through several enhancements, it recently announced women rider preference for users that prompts women's safety. Now, with Uber One, user can enjoy more benefits.

