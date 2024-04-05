 Apple may fire around 700 employees after cancelling Apple Car plans to compete with Tesla | Tech News
Apple has announced layoffs affecting over 700 employees, attributed to the cancellation of the Apple Car project and a reassessment of its in-house Micro-LED display initiative.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 21:52 IST
The closure of the Micro-LED display project prompts organisational restructuring at Apple, resulting in workforce reductions. (Bloomberg)
The closure of the Micro-LED display project prompts organisational restructuring at Apple, resulting in workforce reductions. (Bloomberg)

Apple has confirmed significant layoffs impacting over 700 employees, a move attributed to the cancellation of its Apple Car initiative and a reevaluation of its in-house Micro-LED display project. The news emerged following the filing of WARN notices in California, shedding light on the company's restructuring efforts.

Impact on Apple Car and Micro-LED Teams

Among the affected projects, Apple's decision to cancel the Apple Car endeavour has led to layoffs across various teams. Notably, LuxVue Technology, a Micro-LED display specialist acquired by Apple in 2014, is witnessing layoffs, reflecting the company's shift in display technology strategy, reported 9to5mac.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Reports suggest Apple's withdrawal from developing Micro-LED displays for the Apple Watch due to production challenges, reinforcing the decision's impact on the workforce. The difficulties in scaling up production reportedly influenced the company's strategic pivot away from this initiative.

Closure of Siri Data Operations Office

Additionally, layoffs in San Diego, totaling more than 120, correlate with the closure of a Siri data operations office earlier this year. This office played a pivotal role in refining Siri's capabilities and enhancing its accuracy, aligning with Apple's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations.

In response to the closures, Apple has extended relocation offers to affected employees, signaling its commitment to supporting workforce transitions. However, the scale of the layoffs underscores the magnitude of the organisational changes driven by the discontinuation of key projects.

The cancellation of the Apple Car project, internally named Titan, marks a significant setback for Apple's automotive ambitions. Despite years of investment and development, challenges in the competitive automotive landscape prompted the company to abandon its plans, resulting in layoffs across associated teams.

While these layoffs reflect Apple's strategic realignment and refocusing of resources, they also underscore the unpredictable nature of technological innovation. As Apple navigates these changes, it remains to be seen how the company will reallocate resources and redefine its strategic priorities in the evolving tech landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 21:35 IST
