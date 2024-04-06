 Alexa, start barking: Smart 13-year-old girl saves herself and her sister from monkey attack in UP | Tech News
Home Tech News Alexa, start barking: Smart 13-year-old girl saves herself and her sister from monkey attack in UP

Alexa, start barking: Smart 13-year-old girl saves herself and her sister from monkey attack in UP

A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti saves herself and her niece from a monkey attack. What clever tactic did she use involving Amazon's Alexa? Find out in this inspiring story of quick thinking and bravery.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 06 2024, 11:39 IST
Icon
Christmas tech gift ideas: Top budget products for your last minute shopping: From Amazon Echo Dot to Fire TV stick
Alexa
1/5 Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Amazon Alexa is a voice assistant which is compatible with smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, and more. It can also be integrated into Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music to play songs. Users can also ask Alexa to set reminders, pay bills, add items to shopping lists and much more.  (Amazon)
Alexa
2/5 Fire TV Stick: The Fire TV stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) which requires the user’s voice to search shows across various apps. The TV stick supports various streaming apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, and more. It also offers Full HD Picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio. You can give Alexa prompts to open anything on your big screen. (Amazon Developers)
Alexa
3/5 Realme Buds Air 3: The Realme Buds features 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers for improved audio quality. It features a Smart Wear Detection technology, which detects when you are wearing them in real-time and automatically pauses music. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life in normal mode. It also supports 42 dB active noise cancellation technology to eliminate background noise. (Realme)
Alexa
4/5 Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with Always On Display technology. It comes with a functional crown which enables users to easily navigation through watch functionality. It also offers Bluetooth calling which also comes with a dial pad, call logs, and 10 contacts to save in the smartwatch. Lastly, it offers 7 days of battery life.   (Amazon)
Alexa
5/5 Redmi A2: The smartphone sports an HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor coupled with 4GB RAM including 2GB Virtual RAM and 64GB memory. It features an 8MP Dual camera and a 5MP Front camera. Lastly, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery for lasting experience. (MI)
Alexa
icon View all Images
A 13-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh cleverly uses Alexa to scare away a monkey, saving herself and her niece. (Reuters)

In a remarkable display of presence of mind, a 13-year-old girl from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, managed to fend off a potentially dangerous monkey attack using a rather unconventional method – Amazon's virtual voice assistant, Alexa.

The incident took place earlier in the day at Awas Vikas Colony in Basti, when young Nikita found herself confronted with a monkey intruder while playing with her 15-month-old niece on the sofa. With other family members in different rooms of the house, Nikita sprang into action when the monkey began rummaging through the kitchen, causing chaos.

Also read: Google to introduce new tool to identify unknown callers directly through the Pixel phone app

Despite feeling scared, Nikita spotted the Alexa device placed on the fridge. In a split-second decision, she commanded Alexa to emit the sound of a barking dog, hoping to terrify the monkey. To her relief, the tactic worked like a charm - the loud barking noise sent the monkey running out through the balcony, leaving the girls unharmed.

Heroic Response Amid Panic

Recalling the harrowing experience, Nikita shared her thoughts with the news agencyANI, stating, “A few guests visited our home and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and started throwing things here and there. The kid was scared and so did I but then I saw Alexa and asked it to play the sound of a dog. Because of that barking sound, the monkeys were scared and ran away.”

Also read: Elon Musk set to reveal Tesla robotaxi amid shifting focus from low-cost EV production

Nikita's mother, Shipra Ojha, commended her daughter's quick thinking, acknowledging that it saved both girls from potential harm. "Both their lives were saved by such good use of the Alexa device," she expressed to ANI. “We were in another room but due to the wisdom of daughter Nikita, she asked the Alexa to make the sound of a dog and hearing the sound the monkey ran away.”

Also read: Apple to make big launch to roll out updates to MacBook, iPad, and iPhone color options

The incident underscores the versatility of Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based virtual assistant, which can perform a range of tasks from checking the weather to controlling smart home devices. In this instance, it proved to be a lifesaving tool, showing the potential of technology to aid in unexpected situations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 11:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: Chance to nab exciting weapon skins, avatars and more!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets