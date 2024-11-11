Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 chipset could launch sooner than expected: What we know

Apple's next Vision Pro headset could launch in 2025 or early 2026, and this is what we know about it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 12:30 IST
Apple Vision Pro
Apple looks to launch a more affordable Apple Vision Pro, exploring cost cuts in displays for greater accessibility. (Bloomberg)

Have you been waiting for a more advanced Apple Vision Pro headset with the latest internals? There is good news got you—the updated Apple Vision Pro, powered by the Apple M5 chipset, is now expected in late 2025 or early 2026, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip Rumored With a Spec Bump

This development means that Apple plans to update its flagship headset before introducing a budget-friendly version of the Apple Vision Pro. Mark Gurman suggests that the next generation of the mainline Apple Vision Pro, let's call it the Apple Vision Pro 2, is expected to feature the M5 chipset. This M5 would serve as a successor to the M4 chip, which launched earlier this year with the latest iPad Pro and MacBook models. By that logic, a new chipset may still be around 10 to 12 months away, which aligns with Gurman's predicted timeframe for the next Vision Pro iteration.

Gurman also indicates that the device could resemble the existing model, so until further leaks or official information from Apple surface, it's best to manage expectations.

Budget Apple Vision Pro Headset Not in Sight

For those holding out for a more affordable model, however, the wait might be considerably longer. Renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared insights that suggest a lower-cost version of the Apple Vision Pro has likely been pushed back to at least 2027. Kuo's analysis hints that Apple may be reluctant to launch a cheaper model too soon, as it might not be sufficient to boost sales significantly at the moment. 

That said, Apple Vision Pro availability remains limited to certain regions. Notably, India is yet to receive an official launch of the device.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 12:30 IST
