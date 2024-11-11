Mukesh Ambani may get this key 10000000 site for free, Reliance just needs…

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of ₹8,49,926 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than ₹1727000 crore. Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani owned Jio Cinema signed a massive deal with Walt Disney Co to buy Hotstar. The billionaire plans to merge the entities and as the company is still in the planning stage, JioHotstar.com domain is already getting eyeballs from around the globe. Being proactive, a Delhi-based app developer bought the domain even before the deal was finalised. Last month, the guy posted a public letter asking for ₹1 crore to give up the domain in order to fund his higher studies. “"My intention of buying this domain was simple: if this merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge," the developer said.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance declined the offer and the domain was bought by siblings from Dubai, UAE. As per the siblings, their goal was to support the developer and share our seva (service) journey". Now, several people have reached out to the sibling in order to acquire the domain but the duo has stated that the domain is not for sale. Now, the sibling has posted a message on the website revealing that Mukesh Ambani's firm can get the domain for free and Reliance just needs to do the proper paperwork.

Read the message from the siblings

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk and even some videos about why we own the domain and if it connects to a possible business deal between Jio and Hotstar. We want to clear up any confusion: we never expected this attention and never meant to cause any controversy. Our only goal was to support the developer and share our seva (service) journey.

With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it. We are happy to give jiohotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork. To be clear, this is entirely our choice. No one from Reliance or any legal group has contacted us or pressured us in any way. We made this decision on our own, without any pressure from friends, family, or anyone else.

If Reliance is interested, they can contact us at jainam@1xl.com or jivika@1xl.com, and we will handle the transfer smoothly. If they are not interested, that's okay too. We will continue to share updates about our journey and work.

To all influencers and media, we ask for your help in spreading the word about SevakArmy.com, our mission to bring together volunteers. Our goal is simple but powerful: we want 100,000 people to volunteer just 20 hours a year. This would add up to 2 million hours of service in the first year—like having 1,000 people working full-time for a year to help NGOs. Imagine the positive impact we could make together!