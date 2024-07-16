Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch

Apple Watch has proven to be a life saving gadget and there are scores of stories on the internet telling how the wearable saved people in near death scenarios. Adding to those stories is a new incident in which an Apple Watch Ultra played a crucial role to save the life of a man who was swept away by water in rough seas. As per a report covered by ABC News, an experienced surfer, found himself in distress when he was caught in a powerful impact zone, unable to navigate back to shore. Luckily, he was wearing a performance oriented Apple Watch Ultra and was able to call for help through his smartwatch.

Despite his experience in surfing and swimming, the man was unable to find a safe route back to the shore and realised that he needed immediate assistance. "It became clear after about 20 minutes that I wasn't going to make it back in and I needed some assistance," he said while speaking to ABC News.

Also read: Apple Watch 7 saved my life: Delhi-based researcher emails CEO Tim Cook

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

"I copped a couple of big ones on the head and was held under for a while. I started to panic a bit and cramp up underwater there," he further added.

How Apple Watch Ultra saved surfer's life

Fortunately, the Australian surfer, Shearman, was wearing his Apple Watch Ultra that comes with a built-in cellular connection. Shearman was able to reach out to emergency services though his watch and the call remained active for an hour until rescue teams reached him.

Also read: iPhone and Apple Watch built-in emergency SOS features you should know about

"At this point I was a long way out to sea, I was being buffeted by wind and big swells, it was actually quite difficult to utilise [the watch]. I had to hold it up to my ear to hear what was going on and speak to the respondent," He explained.

Also read: Apple Watch X concept revealed: Here's how the next smartwatch from Apple may look like

For those who are unaware, Apple Watch Ultra is made for active sports enthusiasts and it is known for its enhanced durability and water resistance up to 100 metres. The features proved critical in Shearman's rescue.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Shearman expressed gratitude for the technology that aided in his rescue. "It's amazing that I was able to use that technology to save my life," he said, emphasising the pivotal role of the Apple Watch Ultra in alerting and guiding emergency responders to his location.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!