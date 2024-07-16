 Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch

Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch

Apple Watch has saved scores of lives till date and it is continuing to prove that it is more than a smartwatch.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 09:54 IST
Icon
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, specs, features, more
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
1/7 On September 12, 2023, Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple claims the smartwatch to be an improved version of the original “most rugged” smartwatch. The event unfolded various new specs and features about the watch that may excite buyers, however, the price is hefty. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
2/7 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new S9 SiP which the company claims to be Apple’s most powerful watch chip ever. The watch is equipped with a brand-new 4-core Neural Engine, which is capable of operating machine learning tasks at double the speed of the original Apple Watch Ultra. The smartwatch runs on new watchOS 10 software that will include new features.  (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
3/7 Apple has introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that enables users to easily control the Apple Watch Ultra 2 using just two fingers,  index finger and thumb twice for various actions without touching the display. The gesture can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm,  answer and end a phone call, take a photo with the Camera Remote, and more. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
4/7 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a 3000 nits display, which is 50 percent brighter than the first generation. It can be accessed properly during bright sunlight, dark rooms or early mornings. The in-display flashlight is also improved with  Digital Crown which temporarily doubles the brightness. It provides a larger display with its new “ Modular Ultra” watch face. It enables easy viewing of sports, outdoor adventures, and ocean and water activities. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
5/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2 is integrated with On-Device Siri for easy access to  Log Health Data. Now you do not need the internet for starting workout or setting a timer as Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Additionally, as per Apple, the watch is perfect for water sports. Use can easily scuba dive, kitesurf, or wakeboard wearing the watch. The Oceanic+ app app now shows in-depth information about water sports.  (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
6/7 Lastly, the newly announced Apple Watch is designed with carbon-neutral products and is made up of 95 percent recycled titanium. The  Alpine Loop variant will be available in blue, indigo, and olive colors. Whereas, the Trail Loop will include orange/beige, green/grey, blue/black, and ocean band colors. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
7/7 People in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the US can order the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The watch will be made available in stores from Friday, September 22. The price of the Apple Watch Ultra in India is Rs. 89900 and in the US it costs $799. (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch
icon View all Images
Apple Watch Ultra is made for active sports enthusiasts and it is known for its enhanced durability and water resistance up to 100 metres (AFP)

Apple Watch has proven to be a life saving gadget and there are scores of stories on the internet telling how the wearable saved people in near death scenarios. Adding to those stories is a new incident in which an Apple Watch Ultra played a crucial role to save the life of a man who was swept away by water in rough seas. As per a report covered by ABC News, an experienced surfer, found himself in distress when he was caught in a powerful impact zone, unable to navigate back to shore. Luckily, he was wearing a performance oriented Apple Watch Ultra and was able to call for help through his smartwatch.

Despite his experience in surfing and swimming, the man was unable to find a safe route back to the shore and realised that he needed immediate assistance. "It became clear after about 20 minutes that I wasn't going to make it back in and I needed some assistance," he said while speaking to ABC News.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
18% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹49,400₹59,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹62,800₹69,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,999₹79,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now

Also read: Apple Watch 7 saved my life: Delhi-based researcher emails CEO Tim Cook

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

"I copped a couple of big ones on the head and was held under for a while. I started to panic a bit and cramp up underwater there," he further added.

How Apple Watch Ultra saved surfer's life

Fortunately, the Australian surfer, Shearman, was wearing his Apple Watch Ultra that comes with a built-in cellular connection. Shearman was able to reach out to emergency services though his watch and the call remained active for an hour until rescue teams reached him.

Also read: iPhone and Apple Watch built-in emergency SOS features you should know about

"At this point I was a long way out to sea, I was being buffeted by wind and big swells, it was actually quite difficult to utilise [the watch]. I had to hold it up to my ear to hear what was going on and speak to the respondent," He explained.

Also read: Apple Watch X concept revealed: Here's how the next smartwatch from Apple may look like

For those who are unaware, Apple Watch Ultra is made for active sports enthusiasts and it is known for its enhanced durability and water resistance up to 100 metres. The features proved critical in Shearman's rescue.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Shearman expressed gratitude for the technology that aided in his rescue. "It's amazing that I was able to use that technology to save my life," he said, emphasising the pivotal role of the Apple Watch Ultra in alerting and guiding emergency responders to his location.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 09:54 IST
Trending: nasa chandra x-ray observatory and james webb space telescope capture stunning images of orion nebula, ngc 3627 and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it youtube shorts launches text to speech narration and new minecraft effects to compete with tiktok iphone 16 launch expected to make big money for apple; over 90 million latest iphone units to be shipped in 2024 how to hide your instagram online status from others musk's x misleads users with blue checks, eu charges hybrid ai is the way ahead to make artificial intelligence more practical on smartphones: samsung’s won-joon choi spacex's falcon 9 grounded after failure dooms batch of starlink satellites bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you how to send disappearing photos, videos on instagram
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Offers: Big discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale

Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets